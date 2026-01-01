Biff Poggi delivers parting message to Michigan football as program enters new era

Biff Poggi spent four full seasons with the Michigan football program and was named the interim head coach after Sherrone Moore's firing in mid-December.

Poggi prepared the team and coached in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday as the Wolverines fell by a score of 41-27 to the Texas Longhorns to end the 2025 season.

As Michigan now prepares for a new era with Kyle Whittingham being hired by the program last Friday, Poggi told reporters after the loss to Texas that Wednesday's game would be his last with Michigan football.

"This isn't a rebuild at at all," Poggi said of the program moving forward. "That would shortchange the kids, and coach Whittingham is going to do an amazing job here. He's gonna have a lot of really good players back, he's obviously going to bring players in. And again, he's a guy that's won 180 games. Been a head coach (21) years and he's won three conference championships. I think he's going to find a very full cupboard—a bunch of really willing kids that are just great kids.

Poggi at Michigan

Poggi first joined former head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff as an analyst in 2016, then later came back to Harbaugh's program in 2021 and 2022 as the associate head coach. He left for a two-year stint to be the head coach at Charlotte for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, then returned to be the associate head coach under Moore this season.

After spending the 2016 season in Ann Arbor as an analyst, he founded the football program at Saint Frances Academy, a private high school in Baltimore. Saint Frances rose to national prominence under Poggi (2017-2020) and led the program to three state titles.

Poggi supported the program directly with financial resources, including the funding of 65 scholarships. Poggi found success as a hedge fund manager earlier in his life.

Prior to 2016, Poggi spent 19 seasons at the Gilman School in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was an assistant for eight seasons before being named head coach for his final 11 years. A program alumnus himself, Poggi helped guide the team to 13 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference titles. Poggi finished his career there with a 135-43 record in his 11 seasons as the head man of the program.

Poggi interviewed for the head coaching job at Michigan after Moore's firing, saying he interviewed a couple of different times and had "multiple" conversations with leadership at U-M.

Ultimately, Whittingham was hired and has decided not t retain Poggi and have him a part of the new staff.