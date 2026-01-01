On the first day of 2026, new Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham is wasting no time putting together his surrounding staff.

As part of a slew of expected hires announced on Thursday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the Wolverines are set to bring in Utah analyst/quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr.

Detmer is a former starting quarterback at Texas A&M Kingsville and the son of ex-NFL QB Koy Detmer.

The younger Detmer has worked with new Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck at Syracuse, Utah and New Mexico.

Michigan is expected to hire Utah analyst/quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., sources tell @CBSSports.



Detmer, a former starting QB at Texas A&M-Kingsville and the son of ex-NFL QB Koy Detmer, has worked with new Michigan OC Jason Beck at Syracuse, New Mexico and Utah. pic.twitter.com/xr7BTwmDzK — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 1, 2026

Detmer's history

Detmer coached for two seasons at his alma mater of Texas A&M Kingsville , coaching both the wide receivers and running backs in 2020-21.

Following his time as a coach at Kingsville, Detmer went on to serve as a graduate assistant at Syracuse, where he worked under Beck.

Detmer then came onto the staff at New Mexico in January of 2024 to serve as an offensive analyst and aid the quarterback room alongside Beck, who was the Lobos' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the time.

In 2025, Detmer went to Utah as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach as he and Beck worked under coach Whittingham.

As a quarterback at Kingsville, Detmer passed for 3,831 yards over two seasons, completing 59-percent of his passes, and connecting for 32 touchdowns over the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. He was an All-Lone Star Conference selection after the 2018 season.

He owns a handful of records in program history for the program as he threw for 450 yards while completing 37-of-65 passes in a loss to No. 4 Tarleton on Oct. 26, 2019. It was only the second time a Javelina quarterback threw for at least 450 yards as he tied the program record for pass attempts, broke the record for pass completions and fell seven yards shy of the single-game record for passing yards.

Detmer will be tasked with working with Michigan QB Bryce Underwood and the rest of the Wolverine quarterback room, as long as Underwood chooses to remain a Wolverine.

Underwood, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit coming out of the class of 2025, finished his freshman campaign with 11 touchdown passes to nine interceptions, throwing for 2,428 yards and completing 202 of his 335 pass attempts.

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs the ball in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On the ground, Underwood ran for 392 yards and 88 attempts with six scores.