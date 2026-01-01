The good and the bad from Michigan football's 41-27 loss to Texas

The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines came out on the short end of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl by a score of 41-27 to the No. 13 Texas Longhorns to put a bow on the 2025 season as the program heads into the Kyle Whittingham era in 2026.

Let's break down the "good" and the "bad" from the loss.

The Good

The play of Andrew Marsh

On offense, freshman wideout Andrew Marsh didn't have a huge game, catching just three passes for 10 yards, with one of those going for a touchdown. However, Marsh was electrifying on special teams as a returner with four returns for a total of 143 yards, including a long of 51.

Marsh was able to put the Wolverines' offense in prime field position time and time again with his effort in the return game.

For the entirety of the season, Marsh finished with 45 receptions for 651 yards and three touchdowns and showed his ability to be dangerous on special teams in the second half of the season.

Marsh has been rumored to be exploring his options in the transfer portal. If that's the case and the Wolverines end up losing him, he will be difficult to replace as he has proven to be a dynamic playmaker with a bright future ahead of him.

Michigan finds an offensive flow at times

Albeit helped by the special teams unit when it came to field position for much of the game against the Longhorns, Michigan's offense did seem to find a flow at points of the game, but were hampered by key penalties, turnovers and negative plays.

In the second quarter, quarterback Bryce Underwood and the Wolverine offense marched down the field for seven-play, 69-yard drive in what looked like one of the better series' of the season for the unit. That ended in a short touchdown pass from Underwood to Marsh.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) rushes with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Early in the fourth quarter, the offense took advantage of good field position and made key plays both through the air and on the ground, with Underwood capping off the 45-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run to put the Wolverines up 27-24.

From there, things went downhill on both sides of the ball, but when Michigan stayed out of its own way on offense, it didn't look half bad, even with a makeshift offensive line by game's end due to injuries and opt outs.

The special teams unit

On special teams, Michigan likely played its best game of the season outside of the missed field goal by Dominic Zvada at the end of the first half.

Marsh's performance was helped by the Wolverines setting up key blocks to open up holes, which is something that wasn't happening with the unit up until this point.

New special teams coach Kerry Coombs was hired by former head coach Sherrone Moore right before he was fired, but Coombs has ties with Whittingham and it's possible he remains on staff.

Time will tell, but the way Coombs' unit played on Wednesday in Orlando was impressive.

The Bad

Turnover woes

Michigan really hurt itself in the turnover department, giving the ball away to the Longhorns three times, with a couple of those coming in key situations.

While Underwood showed promise in terms of delivering the ball accurately and on time, along with being able to use his legs to move the chains, he put the ball in harm's way too many times, which led to three interceptions.

Underwood's first interception came in the third quarter with Michigan trailing 24-20 on a 3rd-and-17 situation where he tried to force the ball to Donaven McCulley in double coverage. Instead of Michigan having an opportunity at a short field goal, the Wolverines gave the ball back to the Longhorns and came up empty.

His second pick came with Michigan trailing 31-27 in the fourth quarter with just over five minutes left when he just didn't see the linebacker dropping into coverage. One play later, Texas quarterback Arch Manning scampered for a 60-yard touchdown run that essentially put the icing on the cake of a Longhorn win.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Underwood's third turnover came on the following series as he flushed out of the pocket early on a play where it looked like the protection was solid. When rolling out, he rolled right into pressure and made an errant throw that turned into a pick.

Overall, the true freshman showed some promise and that he has the tools to be successful, but needs to hone in on some of his mechanics with the new coaching staff. There is time to improve for Underwood, and he will certainly work to take the jump next season under Whittingham's staff.

The defense

Wink Martindale's unit had several chances to get off the field in critical situations and put Michigan in a prime position to win the game. Although the Wolverines did hold Manning and the Texas offense to just 3-of-11 on third down, they just could not do enough to contain the big play, and particularly, the legs of Manning.

The biggest play of the game came on a 4th-and-2 play when the Longhorns had the ball at their own 46 with just over eight minutes left and trailing 27-24. Martindale dialed up the perfect blitz, but defensive back Jordan Young let Manning out of his grasp for a 15-yard run.

Instead of the Wolverines getting the ball back with the lead late in Texas territory, Manning found Kaliq Lockett down the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown pass to go up 31-27.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

That sequence served as a microcosm for Michigan's overall day on the defensive side of the ball, which made some plays throughout the game, but couldn't contain the big play when they needed to the most.

Then, when Michigan needed a stop in the worst of ways in a sudden change situation after an Underwood interception, the unit gave up the 60-yard run to Manning on the first play of the series.

In Martindale's two seasons at defensive coordinator, Michigan was never bad on defense, but in reality did not measure up to most elite offenses outside of the Ohio State game last season.

If Michigan wishes to return to the top of the mountain in college football, it needs to get back to being dominant on defense week in and week out.