Michigan Football's Top 10 Players Against the Oklahoma Sooners

Michigan football is back and ready to take on a new challenge this week against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Michigan is looking to shake off the stink of a 13-12 miraculous win over the Western Michigan Broncos, and make a big statement that they’re in line to have a great season.

Beating Oklahoma would go a long way toward doing that, and silencing a lot of their critics before getting into Big Ten conference play.

If Michigan is going to do that, they need a lot of their top players to play their best games.

Here are the top 10 players for the Wolverines heading into Saturday’s showdown.

10 Andrew Marsh

Where has Andrew Marsh gone? After last year’s breakout in the middle of the season, Marsh has been largely silent in Michigan’s last three games. He was erased from Michigan’s loss last year against Ohio State.

He had three catches for 10 yards against Texas in the bowl game. Those games were dismissed as the end of a tumultuous part of his career at Michigan, but he did not get off to a good start in 2026.

Marsh had just two catches for 15 yards in Saturday’s win over Western Michigan. That included him muffing a punt that handed the Broncos three points as well.

Marsh has had plenty to say this offseason about how the ball is going to be in the air more, and how he was looking forward to the offense being more explosive.

Marsh is part of the offense being more explosive. To be clear, it’s not solely on Marsh for his lack of production. Quarterback play has left a lot to be desired. The coaching staff needs to do a better job getting him the ball as well.

Marsh also needs to make plays whether it’s as a receiver or a punt returner. He’s supposed to be one of Michigan’s best players, and the Wolverines can ill afford another turnover like the one he had Saturday.

9 Trey Pierce

With Michigan set to face a dual threat quarterback this weekend, they’re going to need to build their pass rush from all sectors of their defensive line. One of the keys to that is getting a push in the middle of the pocket to keep Mateer caged in, as opposed to giving him escape lanes to make plays down the field or using his legs.

Trey Pierce is one of the big keys to that, and he was a big performer for the Wolverines in Saturday’s game. There were not a lot of bright spots Saturday, but Pierce and the defensive line were one of them. Michigan needs their captain to be an anchor against the run, while also finding a way to push the pocket when its time to rush the passer.

8 Jake Guarnera

The center is the de-facto captain of the offensive line. He sets the tone, and is in charge of communication across the board.

Michigan’s communication was not good enough last week against Western Michigan, and that ultimately starts with their pivot man.

Jake Guarnera entered the offseason looking to thrust himself into a leadership role on the offensive line. Well, adversity has struck, and now it’s time for the leaders of the group to separate themselves from the pack. Guarnera will need to make sure all five guys that are playing in front of Bryce Underwood are fully aware of what blocking schemes they are going with on each individual play.

Guarnera also needs to set the tone in the run game. Last week, he was tagged with an uncharacteristic penalty that wiped out a potential big play for Michigan’s offense. The team needs to play cleaner this week. Guarnera needs to play cleaner.

7 Dom Nichols

In obvious passing situations on third downs, the pass rushers of the best defenses come to life. In 2021 that was Aidan Hutchinson, who would create havoc throughout the offensive backfield.

This year, that man appears to be Dom Nichols, who is destined for stardom according to his position coach. If that’s true, Nichols got off to an excellent start to his season Saturday night. Nichols was credited with 1.5 sacks, and was consistently in the face of Broc Lowry. This weekend is a bit of a different challenge. Nichols will need to use his speed to chase down Oklahoma’s John Mateer.

In obvious passing situations, Michigan needs to be able to gets its defense off the field. That’s where Nichols needs to really come to life along with the rest of the edge group that is going to have more weapons at its disposal this weekend.

6 Evan Link

It’s hard to blame just one offensive lineman for the majority of the struggles that took place last week. We’re not going to do that, but we do know that when you’re an upperclassmen, you’re expected to play well in the biggest games.

Evan Link did not have his best game last week. This week, he needs to have one of his best games. He’s one of the anchors of Michigan’s run game, and cannot struggle in pass pro the way he has at various times during his career.

If Michigan is going to get things rolling on the ground, they likely will want to run behind Link and left tackle Blake Frazier. Link needs to be up to the task.

5 JJ Buchanan

Last week’s hero might need to have an even bigger game this week if Michigan is going to pull off the upset at home. JJ Buchanan’s debut at Michigan was one for the history books. He introduced himself immediately on the first drive as he made two catches, including an impressive one-hander that saved the Wolverines’ offense from disaster.

He finished the game by catching Bryce Underwood’s hail mary to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a 47-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary against Western Michigan to win, 13-12, as time expires in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Until further notice, JJ Buchanan is Michigan’s top receiver. It’s hard to say there’s a one-two punch with Andrew Marsh having been as unproductive as he’s been for his last few games in Ann Arbor.

In these high profile games, the best players need to play their best. Buchanan has already established himself as one of Michigan’s best players. He needs to be a big presence for Bryce Underwood Saturday afternoon.

4 Smith Snowden

Michigan’s secondary was excellent in the season opener. They gave up one third down conversion on a third-and-14 that was disappointing, but apart from that, they held Western Michigan’s passing offense in check.

One of those bright spots was newcomer Smith Snowden. Of Michigan’s three corners, it was him who performed the best in a limited sample size. He showed off a willing spirit as a tackler, sticky coverage, and was able to make plays on the ball in limited capacity.

The passing offense that Oklahoma will bring to the table is drastically different. Snowden and the rest of the secondary will need to be on their game, especially in the middle of the field, which is where Snowden typically operates as the team’s nickel corner.

3 Rod Moore

This is a case of putting your money where your mouth is. Rod Moore said after the game on Saturday that the team had a players-only meeting and that he felt they played soft.

Sometimes, toughness is an attitude. Attitude reflects leadership. If Moore felt the Wolverines played soft, he needs to have his team ready to play with toughness and grit when this game kicks off Saturday afternoon.

It feels unlikely that the Wolverines can win a shootout. They’ll need to make some big plays on defense.

Moore is well-positioned to make some of those plays. Making big plays is the best way to lead.

2 Jordan Marshall

If Michigan is going to win this week, it feels like they’re going to have to go back to their roots. Run the ball, play great defense, take the ball away a couple times, and capitalize in the red zone.

How does Michigan run the ball? Giving the ball to number 23 early and often. Jordan Marshall said that he was upset with his performance last week. It’s understandable. He looked uncharacteristically panicked as the game wore on. There were not a lot of holes for him to run through, but he did not make the most of the opportunities he had, either.

If Michigan is going to win Saturday, they’re going to need Marshall to grind out tough yards against a stingy Sooners defense.

1 Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood is under fire this week. He played poorly last week and did not help himself when he spoke to the media Wednesday.

What’s the best way to get everyone off your back? Play well and win.

Underwood is still the key to Michigan’s season. If he plays like he did last week, Michigan could sink as low as 6-6 on the year. Perhaps worse.

If he can play well? The sky is the limit.

There’s not much to say at this point about Underwood that has not already been said. Yes, Michigan will try to make things easier for him to get him in a rhythm. It’s also true that Underwood is going to have to make some big plays on his own. That’s what comes with the territory of being a highly-touted five-star recruit.

Brent Venables is going to throw everything he has at Underwood this week. It’s up to Underwood to beat him.



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