Michigan Football's Will Johnson rocking custom winged helmet headphones (PHOTO)
The world of NIL continues to lead to some really cool collaborations, including the ongoing partnership between University of Michigan student-athletes and Beats by Dre. During the 2023 season, former U-M quarterback J.J. McCarthy would often be seen wearing a custom pair of Beats headphones while meditating under the goalposts as part of his pregame ritual. Now in 2024, it looks like Will Johnson is the feature athlete in the ongoing collaboration.
On Wednesday, the official social media accounts for the Michigan Football program shared a video of Johnson wearing a custom pair of Beats headphones. The design mimics the famed winged helmet design worn by the Wolverines since 1938, and it's a pretty safe bet that Michigan fans would love to get their hands on a pair.
Considering the fact that Johnson is widely recognized as the top player in all of college football, it's not much of a surprise to see him featured in the partnership with Beats following McCarthy's departure. Of course, there's no indication that these will ever become available to the general public, and a quick search on the Beats website came up empty. For now, Maize and Blue fans will just have to enjoy the fact that NIL is providing some really cool opportunities - and products - for student athletes at the University of Michigan.
You can watch the full promo video below:
