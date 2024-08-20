BREAKING: 'Explosive' wide receiver commits to Michigan Football
Michigan football's season-opener is less than two weeks away, but the Wolverines continue to work the recruiting trail with the 2024 campaign drawing near.
On Tuesday, Michigan added to its 2025 recruiting class for the second time this month, landing a commitment from four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who chose the Wolverines over fellow finalists Washington, USC, Texas and Colorado. According to reports from multiple outlets, head coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies made a late push today in Marsh's recruitment with a sizeable NIL offer, but U-M wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy's work throughout this process was enough to bring this one home for the Maize and Blue.
Marsh's commitment comes 10 days after U-M secured a commitment from another Lone Star State native, four-star Kilgore (Texas) cornerback Jayden Sanders. Marsh is considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is considered the No. 63 overall recruit, No. 9 wide receiver and No. 13 player from the state of Texas in his class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Marsh has been highly productive through his first three seasons of high school football, totaling 149 receptions for 2,414 yards and a whopping 31 touchdowns. During his junior season in 2023, the Texas native recorded 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns on 65 catches. Here's what 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about Marsh:
"Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside."
Marsh's commitment is an important one for wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and the Wolverines, who recently saw three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright flip to LSU. Bellamy has now landed two four-star receivers in the 2025 cycle, with Marsh joining Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw standout Jacob Washington. With Marsh in the fold, Michigan is up to 17 verbal pledges in the 2025 class, which ranked No. 14 nationally prior to Marsh's commitment.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 8 in state of Florida
- Four-star WR Andrew Marsh; Katy Jordan High School; Fulshear, Texas; No. 63 nationally, No. 9 wide receiver, No. 13 in state of Texas
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 100 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 102 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 159 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 24 in state of Florida
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 242 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 243 nationally, No. 29 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 257 nationally, No. 34 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 287 nationally, No. 23 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 299 nationally, No. 22 Edge Rusher, No. 40 in state of Georgia
- Four-star CB Jayden Sanders; Kilgore High School; Kilgore, Texas; No. 318 nationally, No. 30 Cornerback, No. 46 in state of Texas
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 322 nationally, No. 26 Running Back, No. 47 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 420 nationally, No. 46 Defensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Three-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 451 nationally, No. 23 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 452 nationally, No. 26 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 61 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 649 nationally, No. 69 Linebacker, No. 71 in state of Georgia
