BREAKING: 'Explosive' wide receiver commits to Michigan Football

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Andrew Marsh has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 180 WR from Katy, TX chose the Wolverines over Washington, Texas, USC, & Colorado



“Coming to start a new chapter for Michigan football.”https://t.co/zSqClXHZP9 pic.twitter.com/qj6EuAB7lm