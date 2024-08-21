Major update on Michigan Football's quarterback battle
We've received a major update from Michigan football's fall camp surrounding the starting quarterback competition in Ann Arbor.
Redshirt sophomore Alex Orji, redshirt junior Davis Warren and graduate senior Jack Tuttle were considered the three top contenders for the job entering fall camp. However, during Big Ten Network's exclusive look inside the Wolverines' training camp tonight, lead studio host Dave Revsine revealed one of the three has fallen out of the race.
"It's not gonna be Jack Tuttle, at least initially," Revsine said on the air. "He's working his back from an injury, so it's a two-man race at quarterback."
This confirms some of the speculation that has surrounded Michigan's quarterback competition in recent weeks. Tuttle, who missed all of spring practice due to injury, is still struggling with issues surrounding a torn UCL in his elbow that he played through a season ago. The graduate senior, who was granted a seventh season of college eligibility in February, backed up 2023 starter J.J. McCarthy a season ago and completed 15-of-17 pass attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown. He added 35 rushing yards on four carries.
With Tuttle apparently out of the race, the decision will come down to Orji and Warren with less than two weeks until Michigan's season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31. Orji has attempted just one pass in his collegiate career thus far, a five-yard completion back in 2022. The redshirt sophomore was utilize as a wildcat quarterback in special situations last season and has run for 123 yards and three rushing touchdowns thus far in his career.
Warren, meanwhile, looked good in the Wolverines' spring game this past April but did not have a completion in five pass attempts last season, but did throw an interception. Entering his fourth season in the program, Warren has thrown for 89 yards while completing 5-of-14 career pass attempts.
Regarding Orji and Warren, former Michigan tight end great Jake Butt gave some concerning insight into an offense vs. defense segment of Tuesday's practice for the Wolverines.
"What I saw was...you're going against that Wink Martindale, Baltimore-scheme defense — very confusing, lot of guys at the line of scrimmage, it's not a clean picture," Butt said. "So, the urgency for these guys is to be mentally sharp. A few times today, they were waiting for the picture to reveal itself. You cannot do that at the college football level and you can't do it against this defense. They've got to get to the point where they are mentally seeing things before they happen and anticipating it. That way, they're on time, because if you're late when Will Johnson's a corner, we saw a pick-six happen. So, the mental aspect is going to be a big deciding factor in this quarterback battle.
Butt likened the battle between Orji and Warren to a young McCarthy competing against a more experienced Cade McNamara in 2021 and 2022.
"It could be a problem, but I think they've been here before with Cade and J.J.," Butt said. "Each had their own unique skillsets. When J.J. was young, he was more of a runner, where Cade was more of a pocket passer. And what I'd expect is, I think both these guys are going to play Week 1. I think Orji, as a minimum if he's not the starter, will have some packages built.
BTN's Gerry DiNardo had similar sentiments.
"I saw two quarterbacks that have different skillsets, and I think that's the major problem," DiNardo said. "If you build an offense around Warren, if you build one around Orji, if you try to mix them in — the other problem is, unusual for Michigan, two of their first four games are Texas and USC. So, there's some sense of urgency to get the quarterback situation resolved.
"When you have two packages, obviously each package is a different package, so your tendencies for a defensive staff become very clear. So, [for a hypothetical example], Orji's in the game, this is the four plays they run. So, they don't run the same plays when there's another quarterback in there. As the season goes on, having a package is a little bit of a problem because the defense can really scheme you."
Big Ten Network's Howard Griffith was the only analyst to give an opinion on who Michigan should start, as he likes the way Orji fits with what the Wolverines' identity is on offense.
"I like what Orji brings to the table," Griffith said. "I think if you want to be more of a run dominant team, and you look at this offensive line, I think they're going to be right back where they should be, a big dominant O-line. So, I think a quarterback that gives you the ability to have that mobility, it's going to give you an opportunity against teams like [Texas and USC]. Does he have to continue to grow as a passer, no doubt about it. But I want him on the field so he can continue to gain experience."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: 'Explosive' wide receiver commits to Michigan Football
More likely to make the College Football Playoff, Michigan or USC?
Joel Klatt defines success for Michigan Football in Sherrone Moore's Year 1
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI