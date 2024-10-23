Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore responds to Jadyn Davis rumor
Through seven weeks, the quarterback play for the University of Michigan has been less than ideal - and that's putting it mildly. Heading into the Week 8 matchup against Michigan State, Michigan has cycled through three different quarterbacks so far, including Davis Warren (senior), Alex Orji (junior), and Jack Tuttle (7th year). But none of the veteran options have been able to make a meaningful impact with their opportunities, and the offense has suffered as a result. In fact, the Michigan passing attack currently ranks No. 129 nationally with just 128.3 yards per game through the air. Worse yet, the Wolverines have turned the ball over 15 times in seven games, including 11 combined turnovers from the three quarterbacks mentioned above.
Given the struggles at that position in particular, many within the Michigan fanbase have been asking the same question: Why not give the true freshman a chance?
Jadyn Davis, a borderline five-star recruit that is part of the 2024 class, enrolled early at the University of Michigan and is the presumptive QB1 in 2025. With the veteran options around him struggling, there are many within the Michigan fanbase who think that head coach Sherrone Moore should make the move to the true freshman. The problem is there's a rumor circulating social media that a deal was agreed to during Davis' recruitment, and that deal was that he would redshirt during his freshman season. Now it's worth noting that you can still play up to four games as a true freshman while retaining your redshirt, but the overall belief is that his parents didn't want him to see the field during his first year at Michigan.
Moore was asked about that on Wednesday during his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.
"The talks between us and the families, we try to keep those in-house," Moore said. "But we'll see as we go through the week, and he's prepping and putting himself in a position to be ready if he needs to be."
Moore's response certainly does little to shoot down the rumors. In fact, it seems to lend more credibility to the idea that those discussions took place. At the same time, Moore did say that Davis is putting himself in a position to be ready. Does that mean ready this week? Next week? This season? It's anybody's guess right now. But make no mistake, there are plenty of advantages to making the move to Jadyn Davis at this point in the season - advantages that could really set this offense up for success in 2025.
We discuss all of that and more in the latest episode of The Winged Helmet podcast:
