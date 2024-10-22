Michigan football could be attempting to make the biggest splash since Rashan Gary
The biggest talking point surrounding Michigan football right now is the lack of a competent quarterback. The Wolverines have played three quarterbacks -- giving each a start -- and are back to square one. Between turnovers and the lack of trust, Michigan has yet to decide on a quarterback and the season is seven games in.
A day after Michigan landed its biggest fish since Will Johnson back in 2022, in five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, things might start to get very interesting for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail.
According to Adam Gorney with Rivals, there is a source who says Michigan still has real interest in five-star quarterback -- LSU commtt -- Bryce Underwood from Belleville (MI). The graphic Gorney posted on social media says 'it is going to be interesting' on the Wolverines chasing Underwood.
Things have been heating up in terms of rumors between Michigan and Underwood. Most of them appeared to be wishful thinking surrounding the Wolverine faithful, but with this report from Rivals -- is there any truth it it? It's interesting timing for sure. Michigan needs a quarterback and it's not known if true freshman Jadyn Davis will be the answer since he has yet to play in a game.
Barstool Sports' found Dave Portnoy, a huge Michigan fan, has pledged to get a quarterback for the Wolverines from either the transfer portal or a recruit -- preferably a big-time quarterback. Portnoy has said he would give a quarterback up to $3 million to play for Michigan.
Underwood would fit the bill there. He is the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle and someone Michigan would love to have. He's from Michigan, but he went to LSU for quarterback development. If the Wolverines would sway Underwood to come to Ann Arbor, there would certainly have to be some changes within the offense. These elite quarterbacks want to throw the football and put up numbers -- especially if they are the best. If Michigan could do the unthinkable and land Underwood, he would be the best signing since Rashan Gary back in 2016.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore hints that Jadyn Davis could be in the QB mix sooner than some think
Column: Sherrone Moore is likely to face some very difficult decisions to keep Michigan relevant
BREAKING: Michigan football lands commitment from massive five-star 2025 prospect