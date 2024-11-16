Former Michigan Football standout named NFL starter
In this story:
After it was announced that Seattle Seahawks starting center Connor Williams would be retiring, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that former Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi would be taking his place.
Oluwatimi joined the Wolverines as a graduate student during the 2022 season after spending three seasons at Virginia. As the starting center, he helped lead the Wolverines to a 13-1 overall record and served as a critical piece to Michigan's Joe Moore award winning offensive line unit.
Here's a closer look at some of his accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
- Rimington Award Winner (2022)
- Outland Trophy Winner (2022), the first in Michigan history
- Consensus All-American (2022) with first-team honors by four of five organizations
- All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, second team, media)
- Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner (2022)
- Named the team's Hugh H. Rader Award (2022)
- Made 14 career starts at center
- Part of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line (2022)
- Semifinalist, Rotary Lombardi Award
- One-year letterman (2022)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Published