Bryce Underwood seemingly shuts down Michigan rumors, reaffirms commitment to LSU
In spite of Michigan's reported $10.5 million NIL offer, it seems like Bryce Underwood took a step toward reaffirming his commitment to LSU on Thursday. While news of the massive NIL offer flooded social media for much of the day, Underwood shared a post on his Instagram story that indicated he was "likely to decline Michigan's 10.5 million NIL offer."
I'm sure fans will try to find ways to spin this one way or the other, but it certainly sounds like (and looks like) Underwood intends on taking his talents south to Louisiana, despite Michigan's best efforts.
