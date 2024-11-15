REPORT: Michigan in pursuit of QB recruit committed to another Big Ten program
In spite of a reported $10.5 million NIL package designed to flip quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, it appears that the top rated quarterback remains firm in his commitment to the Tigers. But that doesn't meant hat Michigan intends on coming up empty handed on the recruiting trail when it comes to having a quarterback in the 2025 class.
On Friday, Rivals' recruiting director Adam Gorney reported that the Wolverines have been in touch with another quarterback recruit who is currently committed to Maryland: four-star Malik Washington
The 6-4, 215 pound prospect out of Archbishop Spalding committed to the to the Terrapins back in June, but that hasn't stopped the Wolverines from expressing interest. According to 247 Sports, Washington is the No. 5 rated quarterback in the 2025 class and the No. 50 overall recruit nationally.
In the midst of the Bryce Underwood saga, the Wolverines lost their only quarterback commitment in the 2025 class when Carter Smith announced he was decommitting back on Oct. 30. That means that Michigan will need to put in some serious work if it hopes to land a top rated quarterback, and it sounds like Washington might be near the top of that wish list.
