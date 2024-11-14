Michigan makes powerful statement with multimillion-dollar NIL recruiting effort
Once again, Michigan's pursuit of top-rated quarterback Bryce Underwood has become the talk of social media within the sports world. Michigan has reportedly put together an NIL package worth over $10 million in an attempt to flip the Belleville prospect from LSU. This is a vast departure from Michigan's philosophy on NIL over the previous three years under Jim Harbaugh, one that focused on being "transformational over transactional." Although Michigan offered recruits the potential to capitalize on NIL opportunities once they committed, there was a reluctance to pay for recruits from the powers that be.
Those days in Ann Arbor are long gone.
While a $10 million offer will certainly give you something you think about if you're a high school recruit, the prevailing belief is that Underwood remains firm in his commitment to LSU. Over the summer, he was asked specifically why he chose LSU over the opportunity to play in his home state at the University of Michigan. His answer? Quarterback development.
We all know that nothing is certain when it comes to the world of recruiting, and it's entirely possible that Michigan's recruiting pitch to Underwood goes beyond a lucrative NIL package. Those conversations could include everything from staffing moves to roster moves if Underwood ultimately decides to stay home.
But even if the $10.5 million effort isn't enough to flip Underwood, the good news is that Michigan is still sending a powerful message to any elite recruit/prospect around the country. If they want you bad enough in Ann Arbor, they've got the resources to compete with anyone when it comes to NIL. Put simply, Michigan is putting the college football world on notice that it is now a legitimate player in the world of NIL.
