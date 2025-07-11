Michigan football star giving back to his hometown
Michigan EDGE rusher Derrick Moore has spent plenty of time in Ann Arbor during his college football career, but is not forgetting about where he came from.
The former St. Frances Academy and current Wolverine standout recently announced that he will be returning to his hometown in Baltimore, Maryland to host a youth football camp on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. The camp is open to boys and girls aged 8-14 and is completely free, as Moore announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
"Baltimore is home, and giving back to my community means everything to me," Moore told Michigan on SI. "This camp is about more than football—it's about pouring into the next generation, showing them that anything is possible and helping them build confidence in who they are and their ability to achieve anything they put their mind to."
According to information on the camp's website, "over the course of the day, former local standout and college star player Derrick Moore and our coaches will provide your child with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill and competitive stations."
Each camper, according to the website, will receive a camp team photo with Moore, a limited-edition Derrick Moore FlexWork Football Camp T-shirt, and take home items from event sponsors (if available). Registration is available through the event website here and is based on number of available spots.
Moore's involvement in giving back to youth football is an example of a player seeing the importance of giving back to the game and those who have supported him back in his hometown during his own journey.