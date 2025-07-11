Wolverine Digest

Four-star linebacker cancels commitment announcement as Michigan builds momentum

The Wolverines are making this elite four-star LB reconsider his plans

Seth Berry

Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary reacts to a play against USC during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Elite class of 2026 four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa was set to make a commitment announcement on Saturday, but has now canceled those plans, he told Rivals.
Instead, Forkpa will take his decision into the 2025 season as he figures out what the best situation is for his football future.

“I just have to figure out the best fit for me,” he told Rivals' John Garcia Jr. “Michigan, Florida and Florida State are all in now. I am not sure when I will make a decision now. I will probably go to games first and make a decision during the season."

The Gators have been the perceived favorite to land the talented linebacker from IMG Academy (Fla.), but Garcia's report details that Michigan is the school making this recruitment take a turn. The Wolverines hosted Forkpa for an official visit in June and has been to Ann Arbor for visits on three different occasions. He has spoken highly of the Wolverines throughout his process and previously told Rivals Michigan moved "up to the top" of his list after his OV.

Distance from home seemed to be the biggest challenge for the Georgia native when it came to his consideration for the Wolverines, but with the cancellation of his weekend announcement, it's clear Michigan is right back in the thick of things in this recruitment.

As time wears on, expect linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and the Michigan staff to continue to make a strong push for the rising linebacker, as it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back on campus in Ann Arbor for a visit this fall.

Seth Berry
