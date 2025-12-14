Michigan football reportedly could get a significant boost to 2026 roster

It's been another rough week for Michigan football after the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, among the fallout from that. But there could be some good news on the way -- pertaining to the Wolverines' roster for the 2026 season.

According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, veteran safety Rod Moore is expected to be able to return to college next season after missing most of the 2025 season. The Ohio native played in just three games this season after missing all of the 2025 season after sustaining a season-ending injury last spring.

In the three games he was able to play, Moore recorded six tackles and one interception for the Wolverines' defense. Moore was voted as a captain ahead of the season.

Michigan star fifth-year safety Rod Moore, who was limited to three games this year while working back from a knee injury, is expected to be able to return to college for another season pending final NCAA clearance, a source tells @CBSSports.



Two-time All-Big Ten selection. pic.twitter.com/MpieS5HGmh — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 13, 2025

Moore's career with U-M

Moore came to Michigan in 2021 and has been a star -- when healthy. The two-time All-Big Ten player opted to come back to Ann Arbor following his junior season in 2023, where he recorded 38 tackles and two interceptions. Moore could've been one of the top safeties selected in the NFL Draft, but he wanted to not only get his draft stock higher, but become a Michigan captain and chase another championship.

Things haven't panned out for Moore since that 2023 season, but if he would come back to Ann Arbor for one more season and show he can stay healthy for an entire season, some NFL team would love to have the hard-hitting safety on their team.

Once Moore officially gets cleared from the NCAA to come back to Michigan, he will have to make his official decision.

Getting Moore back would be big for multiple reasons. Not only would the Wolverines get an instant-starter back, but Moore would be great for the culture in Ann Arbor. With Sherrone Moore no longer in the picture, whoever is hired to become the head coach will need to lean on the veterans to keep the culture intact.