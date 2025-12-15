Dave Portnoy talks Michigan football coaching search amid uncertainty in Ann Arbor

On Monday morning, the founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, went on the Wake Up Barstool show and talked about the Michigan football situation and its search for a new head coach.

Portnoy was asked if he had any info on who the next head coach of the Maize and Blue would be, but he had not heard of an update on the search.

However, he did have this to say about the hiring process.

“You have an athletic director, that who knows if he is going to survive this whole thing,” Portnoy said. “You have a firm that they’ve hired to investigate the program. There is another firm that is doing the coaching search. What coach, who is a great coach, is going to want to come to Michigan right now?”

.@stoolpresidente on the latest on Michigan’s coaching search pic.twitter.com/CgGkmfyqHq — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) December 15, 2025

These are valid concerns for the program with so much up in the air in Ann Arbor.

“Who is even hiring them? Who is going to be in charge? It is a very difficult thing to do,” said Portnoy.

If Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel gets fired, it will just add more of a mess to an already rough situation. There have been talks of Manuel potentially being on the hot seat as the program is still under investigation.

Also, factoring in the 'sign-stealing scandal' that was investigated with Michigan football a few years ago, it could scare potential candidates.

Portnoy, who is a known die-hard Michigan fan, did list his top-three candidates for the job. He mentioned that Kenny Dillingham is the guy he would like to see at the helm if he had his pick. He also mentioned Jon Gruden, who has been talked about by a few people.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham has been one of the top coaches mentioned in the hiring cycle for the Wolverines. In three seasons at Arizona State, he has gone 22-16 with a College Football Playoff berth for the first time a season ago.

