Michigan football takes a mighty fall in Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll following loss to USC

The Wolverines have a lot of questions to answer

Michigan entered this past week with a No. 15 ranking and the Wolverines felt like they were going to compete for the Big Ten. But following a 31-13 loss to USC, Michigan is left with more questions than answers. In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Wolverines have completely fallen out of the top 25.

While a 4-2 record and not being in the top 25 isn't ideal, at the end of the day, Michigan can control what happens to it. The Wolverines' last true challenge comes this weekend at home against Demond Williams and Washington, but after this game, the schedule is very winnable up to the Ohio State game.

Michigan would have to learn to tackle and be in position, which appears to be a tall task at the moment, but the Wolverines have the talent to compete with anyone.

Top 25 poll

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Georgia
  10. LSU
  11. Tennessee
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. BYU
  16. Missouri
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Memphis
  23. Utah
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Nebraska

The Wolverines received 73 votes, which would make them No. 27.

Week 7 recap for Michigan

The Wolverines' defense was out of position the entire night against USC and their tackling woes remained. Way too many missed tackles and missed assignments from Michigan. Six weeks into the season and it's not getting any better.

Offensively, Michigan lost Justice Haynes in the second quarter to a midsection injury, and he never returned. After the game, Sherrone Moore said Haynes probably could have played, but they wanted to be careful with his injury. Jordan Marshall played well in his absence, carrying the ball 14 times for 68 yards.

Bryce Underwood had ups and downs but looked like a true freshman against USC. He had two errors that prevented Michigan from getting any points. Underwood took an 11-yard sack to get out of field goal range and he threw an INT, throwing in Donaven McCulley's direction.

The Wolverines will head back to Ann Arbor for a contest with Washington next Saturday.

