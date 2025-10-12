Game notes, things you might not have known following Michigan football's loss to USC
Michigan took its second loss of the season on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The Wolverines fell to the Trojans, 31-13 and Michigan has to take care of business from here on out in order to have a chance for the College Football Playoff.
Neither the offense nor the defense was up to the task against USC. The Trojans gashed Michigan right from the jump. Even after losing star RB Waymond Jordan, the Trojans' second and third-string RBs took care of business. USC ran for 224 yards against the Wolverines.
Michigan lost Justice Haynes in the second quarter, he never returned, and Jordan Marshall played well in his place. The sophomore back rushed for 68 yards on 14 carries. But the Wolverines never really got their footing. Two times, Michigan left USC territory without points. Bryce Underwood took an 11-yard sack on third down to get out of field goal territory, and then he forced a pass in the red zone that got picked off.
Following the loss, here are some notes and tidbits you might not have known.
Game notes from the Wolverines' loss to USC
• Today's game marked the 12th all-time meeting between Michigan and USC and the second as Big Ten Conference opponents. The loss moves U-M's record in the series to 5-7 overall.
• It was just the second meeting between the programs at the LA Memorial Coliseum, with the previous one taking place in 1957. Michigan is now 1-1 all-time at the venue, with eight of the other 11 matchups coming in the Rose Bowl prior to last year's game in Ann Arbor.
• The loss drops U-M to 4-2 on the season, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play.
• The Wolverine defense has forced at least one turnover in every game this season and multiple takeaways in four of six contests. Jyaire Hill forced his first career fumble late in the first quarter, recovered by Derrick Moore, to keep the streak alive.
• Zeke Berry's third-quarter interception gave the Wolverines multiple turnovers once again and extended their streak of games with at least one interception to 10, dating back to last season.
• Andrew Marsh built on his four-catch performance from last weekend, setting new career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (138).
• Marsh's 69-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter -- the first of his career -- was U-M's longest pass play this season and the team's longest since a 75-yard touchdown from J.J. McCarthy to Cornelius Johnson at Ohio State in 2022.
• Donaven McCulley eight-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter marked his second as a Wolverine and his second in as many weeks.