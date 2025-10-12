Social media reacts, questions Sherrone Moore after Michigan football falls to USC
Michigan took one on the chin on Saturday night after falling to USC, 31-13. Despite forcing two turnovers when the Trojans were driving into the red zone, the Wolverines couldn't convert on those opportunities. Bryce Underwood took an 11-yard sack and then threw a red zone interception going Donaven McCulley's way -- both times it took Michigan out of a potential scoring drive.
The Wolverines lost star running back Justice Haynes in the second quarter to a midsection injury and he never returned to the game. Despite Sherrone Moore telling the NBC crew that Haynes was likely going to return, and staying loose on the sideline, the star junior didn't re-enter the game. He left carrying the ball 10 times for 51 yards.
In his place, Jordan Marshall came into the game and played well. The sophomore had 14 carries for 68 yards in the loss to the Trojans. Andrew Marsh also played well -- the only bright spot. The true freshman caught eight passes for 138 yards and one score.
While the offense wasn't great, the defense was worse. Michigan had few answers for Makaki Lemon, who had 93 yards and a score. The Wolverines kept giving cushion and USC was able to attack the Wolverines' secondary with quick passes. But to make matters worse, Michigan couldn't stop the Trojans' rushing attack.
Despite second-half adjustments being a typical strength, it wasn't on Saturday. USC rushed for 224 yards against Michigan and that was without the Big Ten's second-leading rusher, Waymond Jordan, who, like Haynes, exited the game in the second quarter. The Trojans' backup RBs gashed the Wolverines. It was missed tackles, terrible angles, and poor effort led killed the Michigan defense.
Following the game, social media erupted in a bad way. Here are some responses from both fans and media members.
Fans are questioning Sherrone Moore as the Michigan HC
Despite some big wins under Moore, the Wolverines have had struggles on the road with Moore at the helm. Last season, Michigan fell to Washington, Illinois, and Indiana on the road, while beating Ohio State. So far this season, the Wolverines are 1-2 on the road -- beating Nebraska and losing to Oklahoma and USC.
Quick takeaways
Media members give their takeaways on social media. Michigan was clearly outplayed and out-coached in this game. One member talked about the regression from Jim Harbaugh to coach Moore since he took over the team.
A big win for USC
After Sherrone Moore and Lincoln Riley traded shots at one another this week, it was Riley and USC who came out with a big win. The Wolverines wanted another statement win, but it was the Trojans who got one after losing to Illinois two weeks ago.