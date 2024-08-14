Michigan Football: The reversal on Harbaugh's return was the right move
News of Jim Harbaugh's return as an honorary captain for Michigan's Week 1 matchup against Fresno State had the expected response among both fans and members of the media. Most viewed the announcement as a giant middle finger to the NCAA, particularly since the association had hit Harbaugh with a four-year show-cause penalty and a one-year suspension just two days prior.
While some applauded the move, others viewed it as further evidence that Harbaugh essentially believes he's above the law. Regardless of where you stood on the issue, news of his return had quickly become the hot topic throughout the world of sports. Once again, Michigan was the center of attention. And once again, it was for all the wrong reasons.
On Tuesday, head coach Sherrone Moore had announced to the media that Harbaugh would no longer be returning to Ann Arbor to serve as honorary captain for the season opener.
"I actually just talked to Coach [Harbaugh] yesterday," Moore said. "And really what went into the decision is we made that decision in March, or I think it was January or February, actually. January or February. So it was really to honor him for what he's done for Michigan. I mean, he came back for nine years and took us to where we are now. So it was really to honor him. It was nothing besides that. And yesterday he called me, told me that he didn't feel that he could leave his team in true Coach Harbaugh fashion, and wanted to be in the foxhole with his team and not want to make it look like he was taking a deep, long bow. So he's not going to make it for the game."
The decision to reverse course didn't go over well with most Michigan fans, but it was definitely the right move.
Given that I grew up a Michigan fan, I can see why most of the Maize and Blue faithful were joyous over the news of Harbaugh's return. On the surface, it was a celebration of the man who helped deliver the most successful season in program history, resulting in a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2023. But on a deeper level, Michigan fans also loved the idea of Harbaugh continuing his assault on the NCAA. For those fans, the association's personal grudge against the man who held satellite camps and advocated for revenue sharing among student athletes is largely what drove him out of Ann Arbor. The recruiting violations and the work of Connor Stalions simply gave the NCAA the ammunition it needed to do what it had wanted to do for years: get Jim Harbaugh out of college football.
Although there's certainly some truth in those beliefs, none of that matters now. Harbaugh is gone, Sherrone Moore is the head coach at Michigan, and the Wolverines are about to kickoff a brand new season in a little over two weeks. There's no question that bringing Harbaugh back for Week 1 would have been cinema, but it also would have been an unnecessary distraction for a new team and its new head coach. If Michigan truly wants to turn the page and move forward from the mess that surrounded an incredible 2023 season, leaving Jim Harbaugh behind - at least for now - is the only way to do it.
