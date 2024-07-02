Michigan Football Trending For A Trio Of Offensive Weapons
After a relatively slow start to recruiting season that had the Michigan Wolverines ranked outside the top 50 nationally, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have done a phenomenal job on the trail over the last month. Michigan, now with the No. 18 class nationally according to 247Sports, could be making some significant additions in the very near future - particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's a look at three offensive weapons that are currently favored to become Wolverines:
Andrew Marsh: Four-star WR
Marsh is considered one of the top 10 wide receiver prospects nationally in the 2025 class, and he's currently trending toward becoming a Michigan Wolverine. The addition of Marsh to Michigan's 2025 recruiting class would be significant for a number of reasons. At 6-1, 185 pounds, he's a borderline five-star prospect who could potentially become the highest-rated WR recruit to commit to Michigan since Donovan Peoples-Jones back in 2017. He took visits to USC, Texas, Kentucky, and Michigan all in the month of June, and indicated that he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.
For Marsh, the ability to play early, along with receiving a great education, are all things he plans on taking into account as he goes through the decision making process. As of now, it seems likely that Marsh will announce his decision at some point in the fall - but it could come as soon as August.
Phillip Wright: Three-star WR
Don't let the three-star ranking fool you, Phillip Wright is a problem for any opposing defense. The 5-11, 165 pound track star is dangerous with the ball in his hands, and his speed allows him to make the type of plays that others can't. He's currently down to three programs - Georgia, LSU, and Michigan - and plans to announce his decision on July 13. Although it would certainly be understandable for the Louisiana native to choose to stay home and become a Tiger, there are currently multiple predictions that favor Michigan to be the landing spot.
Andrew Olesh: Four-star TE
It sounds like the decision date will be July 8th for one of the top tight end prospects in the country, and Michigan appears to be leading the way. At 6-5, 215 pounds, Andrew Olesh has everything you want in a tight end. He finished his junior season with 53 catches for 972 yards and 10 TDs, and his athleticism at the position could make him an extremely dangerous target at the next level. He took three visits in the month of June, including stops at Penn State, Florida, and Michigan. As of now, the battle appears to be down to two premier programs - Alabama and Michigan.
