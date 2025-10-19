Michigan football vs. Michigan State kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 9
Michigan took down the Washington Huskies on Saturday, 24-7, to move to 5-2 on the season. It was a dominant effort by the Wolverines. Michigan's defense played as well as it has all season, but now that the game is over, Michigan is turning its attention to Michigan State.
The Wolverines will head to East Lansing this season for the rivalry game, and for the fourth year in a row, it will be a primetime game under the lights.
Following the Washington game, Michigan announced its game at Michigan State would take place at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
History between the two programs
While Michigan vs. Ohio State is the biggest rivalry in all of sports, the Wolverines and MSU have a real hatred for one another. In recent years, there have been a few scuffles involving Michigan and the Spartans. Devin Bush at midfield on the Spartans' logo and the tunnel incident at the Big House are just a couple that instantly come to mind.
Michigan holds a 63-36-4 all-time record against MSU. In the last 10 meetings, the Wolverines lead 6-4. Michigan has won the last three meetings against the Spartans, and when MSU comes to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are 43-21-3 all-time against their bitter rival.
Can Michigan continue its streak against the struggling Spartans?
Michigan fans aren't happy with the 4-2 record and the loss to USC, but Spartan fans are the real unhappy ones. Michigan State hasn't had a winning record since 2021 and even though Jonathan Smith was recently brought in, he could be on the hot seat if the Spartans continue their losing ways.
After winning its first three games this season, Michigan State has dropped three in a row. MSU is at Indiana this week before playing Michigan the following week. With what's ahead, it's hard to imagine the Spartans will see a winning record in 2025.
Michigan State has a few players to watch for like QB Aidan Chiles and WR Nick Marsh, but when the Wolverines head to East Lansing, Michigan will clearly be the better team. Sherrone Moore has to prove he can get this team on track and winning on the road will be pivotal. Michigan needs to show it can dominate the lower teams, like MSU.