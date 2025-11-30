The Michigan, Michigan State rivalry will have a major shakeup ahead of 2026 season
According to multiple reports, prior to Michigan State confirming the news, the Spartans had moved on from head coach Jonathan Smith. Michigan State will owe him $33 million as part of the buyout agreement.
Smith coached just two seasons in East Lansing. He was one of the most coveted coaches coming out of Oregon State following the 8-4 season in 2023. But Smith didn't fare well in East Lansing. In Smith's two seasons with the Spartans, he went 9-15 and is coming off of a 4-8 season this year.
Smith didn't do well against his biggest rival
For Michigan State, the Spartans want to beat in-state rival Michigan every single year. But since 2021, the Wolverines have dominated the series, and Jonathan Smith didn't bring the fear in the Wolverines.
In 2024, Smith lost 24-17 against Michigan and then this year, MSU fell 31-20. Both Smith and Sherrone Moore were brought in the same season, but Smith will leave East Lansing going 0-2 against the Wolverines and coach Moore.
In fact, while this is a big rivalry, it never seemed that Smith truly understood the rivalry. He's not from Michigan and the rivalry wasn't rooted in his blood. While he was in East Lansing for two seasons, it seemed that Smith was just really learning to dislike the Maize and Blue -- but he had a long way to go.
Michigan has dominated the series in recent years
It seems apparent that whoever Michigan State hires -- former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is a popular name -- they will have to understand the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry. The Spartans hope to get competitive with the Wolverines again, but MSU will be a rebuild for whoever takes over.
Michigan has won seven of the last 10 games played against the Spartans and has won the last four games. Former head coach Mel Tucker was the last coach to beat Michigan and that was back in 2021.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- What 4-star Jamarion Vincent's commitment means for Michigan football
- PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's loss to Ohio State
- Big Ten ref reveals why Jeremiah Smith's TD call wasn't overturned against Michigan
- Social media bashes Michigan, credits OSU following Wolverines' embarrassing loss
- Takeaways from Michigan's uninspiring loss to rival Ohio State