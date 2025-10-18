Coach Moore explains with Michigan football starts didn't play against Washington, Evan Link update
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan got a big win over Washington on Saturday in the Big House. The Wolverines were a small favorite to win the game, but Michigan handled business with a 24-7 win. The Wolverines' defense was dominant and Michigan's offense came through when it needed to.
But Michigan had to get the job done without a few key players. Despite not being on the availability report, Michigan was without Rod Moore, Brandyn Hillman, and Hogan Hansen. Following the win, Sherrone Moore said both Justice Haynes -- who was on the report -- and Rod Moore were game-time decisions.
"Justice and Rod were game-time decisions," Moore said. "You know, they practiced throughout the week and we always err on the side of caution. Even sometimes when they want to go, you know, making sure that their full strength."
The confusing part was that Rod Moore wasn't listed on the report and some speculation was that there was an in-house issue. But coach Moore said that Rod Moore practiced this week and during warmups, the Wolverines could tell something wasn't right. So the Wolverines felt like it was best to hold him out -- Moore didn't say anything about Hillman.
"Yeah, it was just game time decision," Moore said again. "No, he was, you know, he was practicing for these past couple days. So, we're always going to do whatever is in the best interest of the kid, you know, even if they want to go.
"Yeah, just one thing, you know, guys that practice, guys that lead up to the game, and they feel like they're ready, and then when you get to the game, they can do warm ups. They go through warm ups, and it feels like, 'okay, well, that doesn't look exactly right'."
In-game injuries
As far as the in-game injuries, Moore said both Rayshaun Benny and Ernest Hausmann would be ok. But starting LT Evan Link doesn't appear to be as fortunate. Moore said he has a lower-body injury and that the early prognosis is that it doesn't look good.
"Yeah, so Evan, not really sure, doesn't look too good. Lower body thing. We will see," said Moore of Link.
Michigan will now enjoy this win before the Wolverines start focusing on their bitter rival, Michigan State for next weekend.