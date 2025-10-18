Social media reacts to Michigan's win, a top win for Sherrone Moore as head coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It's what needed to happen if Michigan hoped to compete for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a College Football Playoff spot. The Wolverines avenged last weekend's loss to USC with a dominant 24-7 win over Washington. The Huskies entered the game being one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, having only lost to Ohio State, but it was the Wolverines who impressed.
Michigan was without several key players like Justice Haynes, Rod Moore, Brandyn Hillman, Marlin Klein, and Hogan Hansen, but players stepped up when they needed to and Michigan got the much-needed win without a few starters.
Offensively, Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Zach Marshall, and Andrew Marsh all impressed. Underwood threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 25 yards. In a game without Haynes, Jordan Marshall stepped up and rushed for 133 yards and a score. Backup TE Zach Marshall led all pass catchers, catching five passes for 72 yards and a score. Marsh continued his emergence by catching five passes for 49 yards and a score.
Defensively, Michigan flipped the script from last weekend. After getting gashed on the ground against the Trojans, the Wolverines shut down the Huskies' run game. Washington ran for just 40 yards on Saturday. UW entered the game with one of the most explosive rushing attacks in football, but Michigan was disciplined and trusted the game plan.
Michigan also made Williams pay through the air. In what felt like three straight plays, Michigan intercepted the young QB. Williams was picked off in back-to-back plays by Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder, and then a little later, Jacob Oden picked him off.
Following the game, social media went nuts and had their say on how Michigan did in the win over Washington.