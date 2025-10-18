Wolverine Digest

Social media reacts to Michigan's win, a top win for Sherrone Moore as head coach

This was a much-needed win for Michigan.

Trent Knoop

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It's what needed to happen if Michigan hoped to compete for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a College Football Playoff spot. The Wolverines avenged last weekend's loss to USC with a dominant 24-7 win over Washington. The Huskies entered the game being one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, having only lost to Ohio State, but it was the Wolverines who impressed.

Michigan was without several key players like Justice Haynes, Rod Moore, Brandyn Hillman, Marlin Klein, and Hogan Hansen, but players stepped up when they needed to and Michigan got the much-needed win without a few starters.

Offensively, Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Zach Marshall, and Andrew Marsh all impressed. Underwood threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 25 yards. In a game without Haynes, Jordan Marshall stepped up and rushed for 133 yards and a score. Backup TE Zach Marshall led all pass catchers, catching five passes for 72 yards and a score. Marsh continued his emergence by catching five passes for 49 yards and a score.

Defensively, Michigan flipped the script from last weekend. After getting gashed on the ground against the Trojans, the Wolverines shut down the Huskies' run game. Washington ran for just 40 yards on Saturday. UW entered the game with one of the most explosive rushing attacks in football, but Michigan was disciplined and trusted the game plan.

Michigan also made Williams pay through the air. In what felt like three straight plays, Michigan intercepted the young QB. Williams was picked off in back-to-back plays by Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder, and then a little later, Jacob Oden picked him off.

Following the game, social media went nuts and had their say on how Michigan did in the win over Washington.

Media members say this was one of the best wins under Sherrone Moore

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood continues to impress in the early stage of his career. Washington QB Demond Williams, did not.

Such an impressive bounce back win for Michigan after it got throttled by USC last weekend

It was an impressive game for Michigan and the Wolverines still control their own fate

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football