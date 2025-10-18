Takeaways from Michigan's win, keeping season alive with dominant victory over Washington
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- After suffering a bad loss last week in Los Angeles, Michigan avenged it on Saturday. The Wolverines took down a good Washington team, that entered Saturday with just one loss, coming against Ohio State earlier this season.
The Wolverines were down a few starters, but it didn't matter. Michigan had multiple players step up and helped the Wolverines move to 5-2 on the season with a 24-7 win over the Huskies.
Here are some takeaways.
Defense was a complete 180 from last weekend, offense still has too many self-inflicted mistakes
After getting humiliated against USC on Saturday, the Michigan defense wanted to make sure that didn't happen again. The Wolverines had the best tackling performance of the season and Michigan was well prepared for Demond Williams and Jonah Coleman. The Huskies came in with one of the top rushing offenses in the country, but Michigan held UW to just 40 yards on the ground. Both Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder, along with Jacob Oden, picked off Williams in the second half.
This game could've been out of hand long before the 4th quarter with how well the Michigan defense played. The offense, however, moved the ball fairly well, but there were way too many self-inflicted wounds. Two turnovers on downs, multiple dropped catches, and Dominic Zvada continues to struggle after missing a field goal.
If the Wolverines can get both sides of the football to click at the same time, this would be a really dangerous team.
Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was creative
Even without having Marlin Klein, Hogan Hansen, and Justice Haynes, Michigan had everything on the table against Washington. The Wolverines' play calling wasn't bland by any means. Lindsey called a nice mixture of runs, screens, and drop-backs for Underwood. For the first time all year, a few screen passes worked, but that's because Washington was on its heels.
Lindsey wasn't afraid to get his TEs involved: Deakon Tonielli and Zach Marshall, along with making sure Andrew Marsh got his touches. The Wolverines' offense moved the ball with ease against Washington, but as I noted before, self-inflicting wounds made this game much closer than what it was.
Having Jordan Marshall as RB2 is a luxury
Justice Haynes was listed as questionable for this game against Washington, but he never played. Instead, sophomore Jordan Marshall had the bulk of the snaps. Marshall is a talented RB who could likely start at most places, but with Haynes in Ann Arbor, Marshall has had to take a backseat. But between the USC game and on Saturday, Marshall has proven himself as a reliable runner.
Michigan fans saw it last year against Alabama, in which Marshall ran for 100 yards. He is a throwback-type runner who isn't afraid to lower his shoulder to get the extra yard(s). In the game against Washington, he carried the rock 25 times for 133 yards and a score. While you want Haynes back as soon as possible, Michigan is in great hands with Marshall.
Dropped passes reared its ugly head in the first half
Just when it looks like Michigan was on to something with the pass catchers.. Once again, dropped passes were an issue. On the second drive of the game, TE Deakon Tonielli dropped a dime from Bryce Underwood, in what would've been a 20-yard gain. Then on fourth-and-one, WR Semaj Morgan dropped his sixth pass of the season -- tied for the Big Ten in drops.
Later in the second quarter, TE Zach Marshall dropped one when Michigan was hoping to come away with points following a Washington score.
Marshall ended up having a great game for Michigan, with the Wolverines not having either Marlin Klein or Hogan Hansen, but these drops from the entire team are becoming a very worrisome theme for the Michigan pass catchers. As of now, Andrew Marsha and Donaven McCulley are the only two players you can fully trust. Maybe Marshall can work his way into the rotation more if he can have games like Saturday more consistently.
Starters benched?
When Michigan released its availability report ahead of the Washington game, safeties Rod Moore and Brandyn Hillman, along with TE Hogan Hansen, were not on it. However, all three were seen on the sidelines -- dressed -- with no helmet in sight in the first half. But in the second half, all three were seen dressed in street clothes.
Hansen has been dealing with an injury, but if he wasn't on the availability report, then that seems odd that he didn't play due to injury. Whereas both Moore and Hillman haven't been dealing with anything that we know of -- save for Moore coming back from his injury early in the season.
It appears that might have been an internal issue that was being dealt with against Washington. Not great though to have three key players not playing in a big-time matchup.