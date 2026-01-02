Michigan football wide receiver to enter transfer portal

Michigan football junior wide receiver Semaj Morgan plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.

On Thursday, it was announced that new head coach Kyle Whittingham was bringing in Micah Simon as the Wolverines' wide receiver coach. Former Michigan wideouts coach Ron Bellamy is the coach who recruited Morgan to Ann Arbor in 2023, once Morgan was finished playing at West Bloomfield, where Bellamy used to be the head coach.

Morgan has one more year of eligibility remaining in his college football career.

Morgan as a Wolverine

Morgan was a part of Michigan's national championship winning team in 2023 under former head coach Jim Harbaugh. During his freshman campaign, Morgan showed flashes of brilliance both as a pass catcher and on special teams while appearing in all 15 games that season.

A major highlight for Morgan during his freshman campaign was in the Big Ten title game against Iowa, where he set a conference championship game record with an 87-yard return on his first career punt return during the Wolverines' victory over the Hawkeyes.

He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection that season by the coaches and media after catching 22 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) runs the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In 2024, Morgan's production dipped a bit after J.J. McCarthy went to the NFL as the Wolverines struggled to throw the ball, totaling 139 receiving yards on 27 catches.

This past season, Morgan showed to be a threat in the screen game in Chip Lindsey's offense early on in the season, but began to struggle with dropped passes and received less reps in the second half of the year before ultimately missing the team's last two games of the regular season for undisclosed reasons.

Morgan returned to the team for Michigan New Year's Eve Citrus Bowl game against Texas, where he caught one pass for nine yards in the Wolverines' loss to the Longhorns.

Despite the up and down nature of the season, Morgan posted a career-high in yards per reception in 2025 with 11.2 yards per catch.

Overall, Morgan hauled in 69 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns for the Maize and Blue.