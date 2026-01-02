Michigan's third leading pass catcher in 2025 to enter NFL Draft

With a year of college eligibility remaining, Michigan football senior tight end Marlin Klein will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

NEWS: Michigan TE Marlin Klein is declaring for the NFL Draft, he tells ESPN. He’s 6-6, 250 pounds and is viewed as versatile player who can both block and be a threat in the pass game. He’s a 2025 team captain who earned All-Big Ten honors and had a year remaining. pic.twitter.com/cNe1zNailt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

"The NFL is getting an explosive player that can do whatever is asked of him—play special teams, run block and catch the ball and someone who is not going to complain about his usage. They are getting a player that’s willing to die for his teammates," Klein told ESPN.

Thamel further noted in his post about Klein that the tight end is expected to test well across the board, having hit over 21 MPH on the GPS. Against Texas in the Wolverines' bowl game on New Year's Eve, Klein grabbed four passes for 39 yards.

"Honestly, I'm ready for the next step," Klein said to ESPN.

Klein at Michigan

Klein was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the coaches and media for his play on the field for the Maize and Blue in 2025.

He caught his first career touchdown pass in the Wolverines' Week 1 game against the New Mexico Lobos and hauled in six passes for 93 yards in that game.

Klein came on to Michigan in 2022, when he appeared in two games against Hawaii and UConn early in that season while using a redshirt. In 2023, Klein began to see an increased role, particularly on special teams, while also rotating in at tight end in eight of Michigan's games.

In 2024, Klein appeared in all 13 games with six starts at tight end, filling in for the injured Colston Loveland in those starts. He caught 13 passes for 18 yards last season and was named the team's Most Improved Player on offense.

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) celebrates a play made by running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Klein started 11 games at tight end and was third on the team in receiving yards, collecting 248 yards on 24 receptions and scoring one touchdown.

In his four-year Michigan career, Klein totaled 364 receiving yards on 38 receptions and a score.

Klein was voted as a captain by his teammates for the 2025 season.

As someone who spent much of his career at Michigan behind Loveland, who is now thriving in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, it will be interesting to see how Klein's game translates at the next level.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place on April 23-25.