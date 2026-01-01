Michigan is set to hire a new WR coach under Kyle Whittingham
In this story:
Following Michigan's loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl, Kyle Whittingham is starting to finalize his staff for the 2026 season. He already retained RB coach Tony Alford, and announced Utah OC Jason Beck would follow to Ann Arbor to become Michigan's OC.
On Thursday, it was also announced that Michigan would have a new WR coach. Utah's Micah Simon will also head over from Utah and coach the Wolverines' WRs. As far as Ron Bellamy is concerned, if he is still retained, he would work with a new group or become an analyst.
More on Simon
Simon just finished his first season at Utah. He went to Utah with OC Jason Beck, where both were coaching New Mexico in 2024, Simon is a former BYU WR from 2015-19.
In 2024 at New Mexico, Simon coached wide receiver Luke Wysong to an All-Mountain West performance with Wysong finishing in the top-10 in the conference receiving yards per game (62.3) and receptions per game, which also ranked 19thin the FBS. He was also a part of the offensive staff that saw the Lobos rank first in the league and fourth in the country in first downs offense.
Prior to his time in Albuquerque, Simon spent his first season as a full-time coach at Northern Colorado in 2023, serving as the receivers coach. In 2022, Simon was an offensive analyst under Beck at Syracuse, working with both the receivers and the quarterbacks
Simon played wide receiver at BYU from 2015-19, seeing action in 36 games with 89 career receptions for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns. He graduated from BYU with a degree in exercise science in 2019.
Under Simon's leadership, Utah had two WRs over 500 yards receiving this season. Ryan Davis led Utah, catching 62 passes for 725 yards and four scores.
Simon will now start working on meeting with his new position room -- with Andrew Marsh likely being the first phone call. Keeping the talented playmakers in Ann Arbor will be key, along with bringing in more talent.
