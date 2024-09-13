Michigan Football: Will Jack Tuttle make an appearance on Saturday?
Heading into this weekend's matchup against Arkansas State, there's a strong belief that we'll get our first look at seventh year veteran Jack Tuttle in action. Tuttle was expected to be squarely in the quarterback battle during fall camp, but an injury prevented him from taking part in much of the spring and fall session. Heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Red Wolves, it sounds like he's ready to go.
“Jack’s throwing more this week, and it looks like he will be ready to go,” Sherrone Moore said this week.
Tuttle was suited up last weekend for the matchup against Texas and listed as "questionable," signaling that he was close to being healthy enough to compete. If the coaching staff is interested in giving another guy a look at quarterback before the difficult Big Ten schedule kicks off next weekend, Saturday's matchup against Arkansas State would provide the best opportunity to do it.
At 6-4, 211 pounds, Tuttle has both a height and weight advantage when compared to Warren. He also has far more in-game experience than all other quarterbacks on Michigan's roster combined, something that could be beneficial as the Wolverines look to navigate a difficult conference schedule. During his first season at Michigan (2023), Tuttle appeared in six games at quarterback, completing 15-of-17 pass attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball four times for 35 yards.
Prior to Michigan, Tuttle earned four varsity letters at Indiana and made five starts at quarterback. He completed 104-of-182 attempts for 901 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Hoosiers, while also being named team captain as a senior.
