Michigan Football: Wolverines need a better plan for Donovan Edwards
Although there were several question marks for Michigan offensively heading into the 2024 season, senior running back Donovan Edwards was not one of those question marks. Even in his backup role to Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum during his first three seasons, Edwards still found a way to make big time plays in big time moments. With both Haskins and Corum off to the NFL, the expectation was that Edwards would finally have the kind of breakthrough season in 2024 that many anticipated when he committed to Michigan back in 2020. So far through two weeks, that breakthrough season is in question.
After a Week 1 performance against Fresno State where he finished the game with just 27 yards on 11 carries, Edwards followed it up with 41 yards on just 8 attempts in the Week 2 matchup against Texas. To be fair, the lack of production on the ground isn't all on Edwards. The offensive line has also struggled throughout the first two weeks, and it's become clear that the new-look unit up front is still a work in progress. Head coach Sherrone Moore discussed what he's seen from his offensive line so far and admits it hasn't been good enough.
"Not good enough," Moore said. "We've got to be better. You know, I think anytime you lose, you're definitely going to make sure that group understands the mentality and the standard of what we've got to do there. There's some bright spots and some positive things. But for us to be the team we need to be, it has to start with that group. So we've got to definitely improve in that group."
It's certainly a difficult task for any running back to be effective when the offensive line is struggling, but Edwards still needs to find a way. His speed and athleticism is something that the Michigan offense desperately needs moving forward, particularly with a difficult Big Ten schedule set to kickoff in two weeks against No. 11 USC.
But offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell also plays a critical role in Edwards' success. If the overall goal is to put your players in the best position to be successful, that has to be a focus for Campbell when it comes to Edwards. The struggle on the offensive line isn't something that can be fixed overnight, but the way they choose to utilize Edwards in spite of that struggle is something that can be fixed overnight. Whether it's getting him out on the perimeter, using him in the passing attack, or even using him in special teams, there has to be a better plan for one of Michigan's most dynamic offensive weapons moving forward.
