Pair of Michigan greats clash in NFL matchup on Sunday
Michigan football legends J.J. McCarthy and Aidan Hutchinson were part of a 2021 Wolverine team that changed the trajectory of the program by winning a Big Ten championship together and getting to the College Football Playoff.
That season came on the heels of a 2-4 campaign in 2020, and heading into 2021, many wondered whether former head coach Jim Harbaugh could ever get the program to the very top of college football. Then, after starting the season unranked, the Wolverines went on to go 12-1 with a memorable victory over Ohio State during the last week of the regular season, before going on to beat Iowa in the Big Ten title game. Michigan's season ultimately ended at the hands of Georgia in the CFP semifinals.
McCarthy, who went on to win two more Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2023, was a freshman and just getting his Michigan career started at that time, but still played a role on that team, completing 34-of-59 passes that year for five touchdowns while getting snaps in key games behind then starting QB Cade McNamara.
Hutchinson was the anchor of the Wolverine defense during his senior season in 2021, recording 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and forcing two fumbles on his way to being a Heisman finalist, a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Now, Hutchinson is in his fourth season in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and has become one of the best edge rushers in the league. This week, Hutchinson was rewarded with a four-year, $180-million contract extension to stay in Detroit.
McCarthy is in his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. After missing all of last year with a torn meniscus, McCarthy has started two games for the team this season, going 1-1 in those starts. After missing the team's past five games with an ankle injury, McCarthy has returned to the lineup to lead his team.
On Sunday, Hutchinson and McCarthy will meet with both of them in the lineup for the first time when the Lions host Minnesota at 1 p.m.
Inside the matchup
Undoubtedly, both Hutchinson and McCarthy will want to get the best of each other on Sunday as the Lions fight for a division crown and the Vikings fight to prove they are a playoff team.
When speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli this week, though, Hutchinson said he joked with McCarthy when he was drafted by Minnesota that when he sacks the QB, he'll roll off of him as a courtesy.
"It's gonna be fun," Hutchinson told Galli. "I texted him when he got drafted, telling him 'I'll roll off a little bit on the end and not try to—you know."
"I'm super excited, Hutchinson added. He's a great competitor, great player and I'm looking forward to it."
Hutchinson said it's always exciting playing against his college teammates whenever the opportunity presents itself.
"Even last week, playing against Ben Bredeson, Hutchinson said. "We played together for a few years. In the moments in between that people don't see, and you share good moments, funny moments. It's gonna be fun."