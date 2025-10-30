Michigan Stadium to host another concert next summer
After hosting country star Zach Bryan for a concert on Sept. 27 and drawing over 112,000 people, Michigan Stadium will be host to another star in the country music industry next summer for Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem Tour.
Wallen will perform in two separate shows on July 24 and 25 of 2026 at the Big House on a weekend that will also feature Thomas Rhett, HARDY, Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whitten.
The announcement comes just over a month after Bryan's show set an all-time U.S. attendance record for a ticketed concert when 112,408 showed up to his event at the, Big House, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press.
Bryan topped a record set last year by George Strait at a tour date in Texas, which drew 110,995 people.
The same Detroit Free Press article also stated that the concert, which was the first in 98 years at Michigan Stadium, moved about $5 million in merchandise.
Bryan's show at the Big House was produced by AEG Presents, which is the same live music company that is producing Wallen's 11-city, 21-day Still The Problem stadium tour.
Wallen's Tour
Wallen's tour, according to a press release from Michigan Athletics, will kick off in April and will play two nights in most locations, including stops at other major college football stadiums, including Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Still The Problem, according to the press release, is inspired by Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, which arrived May 16, 2025. I'm The Problem spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. It also became his third consecutive album to spend at least 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 -- making Wallen the first artist in history to achieve that feat.
According to the release, a portion of every ticket sold will benefit the artist's Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), which support youth music and athletic programs across the country.
Presale for tickets for the two shows begin on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Those who wish to have an opportunity to get tickets during the presale must register at StillTheProblem.com
All presales will end the following day and will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. EST. University of Michigan students and football season ticket holders will get presale access to both shows starting on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.
