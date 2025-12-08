Former Michigan football national champions shine in NFL Week 14 action
In this story:
While the Michigan Wolverines won't have another football game until Dec. 31, fans can still see Wolverines in action -- just former ones. On Sunday, there were several former Michigan players who had big games in the NFL.
Here are some notable performances from around the league.
Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy
After missing the Seattle game last week, J.J. McCarthy was back in the lineup for the Vikings and had his best NFL performance to date. McCarthy was poised, accurate, and sharp in the win over Washington. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 163 yards and three TDs. McCarthy also ran the ball six times for 19 yards.
It marked McCarthy's first NFL game without a turnover and it was his first game with three passing TDs.
Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum
Blake Corum ran wild in the Rams' 45-17 win over the Cardinals. Leading the way for Los Angeles, Corum carried the ball 12 times for a whopping 128 yards and two scores. Corum's long run was of 48 yards. He outpaced All-Pro Kyren Williams on the day.
This season, Corum has been involved in the Rams' offense, carrying the ball 101 times for 550 yards and four scores.
Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland
The Chicago Bears lost a close game to in-division rival, Green Bay. But Colston Loveland continues to be a threat in the passing game. Against the Packers, Loveland tied for a team-high four catches and he had 29 yards with one touchdown.
Loveland is third on Chicago with 435 receivng yards this season. He had made 35 receptions and scored four times.
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins
In what was a must-win game for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans took down Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Arrowhead. Leading the Texans' passing attack was none other than Nico Collins. The former Wolverine had four catches for 121 yards in the game.
So far this season, Collins has racked up 61 receptions for 916 yards and four TDs. Former OSU QB CJ Stroud has made Collins his go-to WR and the 6-foot-4 playmaker has had a great NFL career so far with the Texans.
Cleveland Browns LB Devin Bush
While the Browns didn't come away with the win over the Titans, LB Devin Bush was terrific. Not only did Bush intercept a pass against Cam Ward, but he was second on the team with nine total tackles. Bush also deflected two passes.
It's been a career-resurrecting season for the former Michigan All-American. In 13 games, Bush already has the second-most tackles of his NFL career with 91. He has also recorded two sacks and two interceptions.
Tennessee Titans edge Jaylen Harrell
Jaylen Harrell continues his impressive season after being a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrell recorded a half sack against Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. He also had two tackles and one TFL in the Titans' win over Cleveland.
This was Harrell's second half-sack game of the season and he is up to one total sack, coming in as a rotational piece.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- National analyst makes early score prediction for Michigan vs. Texas bowl game
- Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said on Sunday ahead of Texas game
- Opening line revealed for Michigan–Texas Citrus Bowl showdown
- Michigan football is getting more than just an experienced coach in Kerry Coombs
- Statistical comparisons for Michigan football's bowl game vs. Texas
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop