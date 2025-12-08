Former Michigan football national champions shine in NFL Week 14 action

While the Michigan Wolverines won't have another football game until Dec. 31, fans can still see Wolverines in action -- just former ones. On Sunday, there were several former Michigan players who had big games in the NFL.

Here are some notable performances from around the league.

Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

After missing the Seattle game last week, J.J. McCarthy was back in the lineup for the Vikings and had his best NFL performance to date. McCarthy was poised, accurate, and sharp in the win over Washington. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 163 yards and three TDs. McCarthy also ran the ball six times for 19 yards.

JJ McCarthy throws a strike down the seam for a Vikings TD!



WASvsMIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/SFxu2fkgEe — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

It marked McCarthy's first NFL game without a turnover and it was his first game with three passing TDs.

Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum

Blake Corum ran wild in the Rams' 45-17 win over the Cardinals. Leading the way for Los Angeles, Corum carried the ball 12 times for a whopping 128 yards and two scores. Corum's long run was of 48 yards. He outpaced All-Pro Kyren Williams on the day.

This season, Corum has been involved in the Rams' offense, carrying the ball 101 times for 550 yards and four scores.

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears lost a close game to in-division rival, Green Bay. But Colston Loveland continues to be a threat in the passing game. Against the Packers, Loveland tied for a team-high four catches and he had 29 yards with one touchdown.

Colston Loveland WIDE OPEN to tie it up!



CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/cA1fTmwgSO — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

Loveland is third on Chicago with 435 receivng yards this season. He had made 35 receptions and scored four times.

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins

In what was a must-win game for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans took down Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Arrowhead. Leading the Texans' passing attack was none other than Nico Collins. The former Wolverine had four catches for 121 yards in the game.

So far this season, Collins has racked up 61 receptions for 916 yards and four TDs. Former OSU QB CJ Stroud has made Collins his go-to WR and the 6-foot-4 playmaker has had a great NFL career so far with the Texans.

Cleveland Browns LB Devin Bush

While the Browns didn't come away with the win over the Titans, LB Devin Bush was terrific. Not only did Bush intercept a pass against Cam Ward, but he was second on the team with nine total tackles. Bush also deflected two passes.

Devin Bush intercepts Cam Ward!



TENvsCLE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/adKxo8zSCL — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

It's been a career-resurrecting season for the former Michigan All-American. In 13 games, Bush already has the second-most tackles of his NFL career with 91. He has also recorded two sacks and two interceptions.

Tennessee Titans edge Jaylen Harrell

Jaylen Harrell continues his impressive season after being a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrell recorded a half sack against Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. He also had two tackles and one TFL in the Titans' win over Cleveland.

This was Harrell's second half-sack game of the season and he is up to one total sack, coming in as a rotational piece.