Michigan LB in transfer portal reportedly visits SEC school

Michigan football sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened this past Friday, and according to a report from On3, he has already taken his first visit during the portal window, which closes on Jan. 16.

On3's Pete Nakos reported Sullivan was in Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend to visit Brent Venables Sooners program.

Sullivan's decision to enter the portal came a few weeks after the program fired Sherrone Moore for cause. New head coach Kyle Whittingham was hired on Dec. 26 and decided to not retain Sullivan's former position coach, Brian Jean-Mary, on his staff moving forward. Instead, Whittingham's brother, Freddie Whittingham, will coach the linebacker group.

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) and linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) resct after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's unclear how many programs have interest in or have contacted Sullivan, but considering his play on the field in 2025 and his overall potential, it's likely that several blue chip programs would be interested in adding him to their roster.

Sullivan entering the portal does not mean he has to leave the Wolverines, as he will have an opportunity to withdraw his name if he were to choose to do so. It has not been reported whether Michigan remains an option for Sullivan as he goes through his process.

Sullivan at Michigan

Sullivan was part of Michigan's 2024 recruiting class and was first recruited by former linebackers coach Chris Partridge.

Despite Partridge being dismissed from the program during the 2023 season and Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL after that season, Sullivan stuck with the transition in Ann Arbor into the Moore era.

As a freshman in 2024, Sullivan appeared in 12 games on special teams, including one at linebacker, while making four tackles to earn his first varsity letter with the Maize and Blue.

Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) celebrates an interception against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Sullivan's role in the defense expanded much further under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. In 11 games played, the sophomore made 44 combined tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions for the Wolverines.

On three occasions, Sullivan shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against New Mexico, Nebraska and Washington.

Sullivan is an impact player that new defensive coordinator Jay Hill would likely love to keep around, so it will be interesting to see how things develop. In the past, Sullivan has stayed loyal to Michigan, but there has been a lot of change with the program since he was recruited to play in Ann Arbor.