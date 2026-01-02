Michigan in danger of losing top-5 tackler in the transfer portal
In this story:
As the transfer portal opens on Friday, Michigan will start to see some players enter the transfer portal. Cornerback Elijah Dotson was the first player to enter the portal as the clock struck midnight, and now Michigan could be in danger of losing one of its top defenders.
Linebacker Cole Sullivan has announced that he is going to enter the transfer portal. But he also isn't ruling out the idea of returning to Michigan under the new coaching staff. Sullivan is going to evaluate his options and will likely be a hot commodity in the transfer portal.
Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham began the season as the starter, but after Michigan moved Barham to edge, Sullivan emerged as one of Michigan's top players on the defensive side of the football. By the end of the season, Sullivan was the No. 5 tackler on the Wolverines, with 44 tackles.
Sullivan wasn't just a solid tackler, but he made plays all over the field. He recorded five tackles for loss, and he led the team with three interceptions.
Sullivan came to Michigan as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He was the No. 289 prospect in the class when he chose Michigan.
Here are some accolades from Sullivan's two seasons in Ann Arbor:
- Named the team's Rookie of the Year on Special Teams (2025)
- Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2025)
- On three occasions, shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against New Mexico, at Nebraska, against Washington
- Shared Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against New Mexico
What Michigan has at linebacker
The Wolverines lost Hausmann to graduation, and will also likely lose Jimmy Rolder to the NFL. As things stand now, the Wolverines have Troy Bowles and freshmen Nate Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor as their top three on the depth chart.
Getting Sullivan back is paramount, and if not, the Wolverines will have to dig deep into the transfer portal to bring in some talent to replace what they are losing.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Michigan to retain second coach from Sherrone Moore's staff under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan to add former Penn State coach to coaching staff in 2026
- Michigan has reportedly hired its new defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan is set to hire a new WR coach under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan predicted to make first recruiting flip of the Kyle Whittingham era
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop