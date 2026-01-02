Michigan in danger of losing top-5 tackler in the transfer portal

As the transfer portal opens on Friday, Michigan will start to see some players enter the transfer portal. Cornerback Elijah Dotson was the first player to enter the portal as the clock struck midnight, and now Michigan could be in danger of losing one of its top defenders.

Linebacker Cole Sullivan has announced that he is going to enter the transfer portal. But he also isn't ruling out the idea of returning to Michigan under the new coaching staff. Sullivan is going to evaluate his options and will likely be a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

Michigan LB Cole Sullivan is entering the portal, per an ESPN source. He projects as one of the top linebackers in the portal, as he’ll have two years remaining. A return to Michigan remains possible, but he’s expected to evaluate his options. pic.twitter.com/80MYIh55Ww — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham began the season as the starter, but after Michigan moved Barham to edge, Sullivan emerged as one of Michigan's top players on the defensive side of the football. By the end of the season, Sullivan was the No. 5 tackler on the Wolverines, with 44 tackles.

Sullivan wasn't just a solid tackler, but he made plays all over the field. He recorded five tackles for loss, and he led the team with three interceptions.

Sullivan came to Michigan as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He was the No. 289 prospect in the class when he chose Michigan.

Here are some accolades from Sullivan's two seasons in Ann Arbor:

Named the team's Rookie of the Year on Special Teams (2025)

Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2025)

On three occasions, shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against New Mexico, at Nebraska, against Washington

Shared Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against New Mexico

What Michigan has at linebacker

The Wolverines lost Hausmann to graduation, and will also likely lose Jimmy Rolder to the NFL. As things stand now, the Wolverines have Troy Bowles and freshmen Nate Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor as their top three on the depth chart.

Getting Sullivan back is paramount, and if not, the Wolverines will have to dig deep into the transfer portal to bring in some talent to replace what they are losing.