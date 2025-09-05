Michigan's Marlin Klein receives top grade nationally after Week 1 performance
Heading into the 2025 season, one of the biggest questions surrounding Michigan's offense was who would emerge as a reliable weapon in the passing game. After Week 1, it's safe to say that freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has at least one go-to target — Marlin Klein.
Now in his fourth year with the program, Klein has steadily climbed the depth chart and is poised to play a central role in Michigan's revamped 2025 offense. Replacing a first-round talent like Colston Loveland is no small task, but Klein's Week 1 performance against New Mexico suggests he's more than capable of stepping into that void.
Klein led the team with six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, earning the highest grade from Pro Football Focus among all tight ends nationally. At 6-6, 250 pounds, the German-born tight end looked every bit the part of a featured weapon in Michigan's aerial attack.
While his showing against New Mexico was impressive, the Wolverines will need even more from Klein as they travel to face No. 18 Oklahoma this weekend. Michigan is seeking its first true road win against an SEC opponent and its first-ever victory over the Sooners. For the Wolverines to leave Norman with a statement win, another standout performance from Klein will likely be required.