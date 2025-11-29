Social media bashes Michigan, credits OSU following Wolverines' embarrasing loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It lasted four seasons, but Ohio State came back on top in the rivalry after a 27-9 win over Michigan. The Wolverines move to 9-3 in Sherrone Moore's second season at the helm in Ann Arbor.
It looked as if Michigan had the edge early in the ball game after going down the field on its opening possession and getting on the board with a field goal. Then on Ohio State's first possession, Julian Sayin stepped back, looked to his left, and fired -- where Jyaire Hill came down with an interception.
The Wolverines would have the ball in plus territory, but once again, Michigan couldn't punch it into the end zone. Instead, the Wolverines would settle for another field goal to go up 6-0. Then it was the Buckeyes' game to lose. Sayin would connect to his playmakers, throw a questionable touchdown to Jeremiah Smith, and never look back.
For the first time since 2019, Ohio State was the more dominant team in every phase. Offense, defense, and special teams belonged to the Buckeyes. The reigning national champions looked the part in Ann Arbor, and Michigan looked like what its been all season -- young and mistake-prone.
Michigan's line, especially the D-line, got worked by the Buckeyes. There was next to zero pressure on Sayin all game long and as time would dwindle, Bo Jackson would go on to gash Michigan. The Wolverines were playing without a few key players like Ernest Hausmann and Rod Moore, but there is no excuse -- Michigan got worked.
Offensively, Bryce Underwood looked lost at times. He was facing pressure early and it appeared to rattle him. Between tucking the ball early and running, and checking down instead of scanning the field -- he looked like an 18-year-old true freshman.
With the loss, Michigan will head to a bowl game and earn some extra practices for its young team. But in the meantime, coach Moore and Michigan will face backlash for the loss -- more so in the fashion of how they lost.
Here is what social media thought of 'The Game'.
No answers from Michigan
It's a proven stat by now
Not great..
At least Michigan has basketball
