Michigan's Mason Graham emerges as the 2025 NFL Draft's safest bet

Graham's tape and work ethic have placed him near the top of almost every mock draft so far

Jerred Johnson

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL Draft, we all remember cannot miss prospects like Jamarcus Russell or Michigan State receiver Charles Rogers. Those two players went No. 1 and No. 2 respectively and just never found their footing in the NFL. As much as it is a disappointment for the player, missing on a high first round draft pick can set a football team back years.

Top ten picks are expected to compete for playing time in year one and, at a minimum, be solidly in the rotation in year two. A swing and a miss on a player that high in the draft costs a program, that is generally in a rebuild, time and money. First round picks get bonuses and guaranteed money, two things you do not get back when a pick fails to reach expectations. Knowing all of this, PFF analyst Max Chadwick recently labeled Michigan's Mason Graham as the safest pick in this year's draft class.

"Mason Graham is about as safe of a bet as there is in this draft class."

Max Chadwick

Graham has been projected as a top 5 pick in most mock drafts, a testament to his game tape at the University of Michigan. Graham was borderline unstoppable at times and always seemed to show out when the lights were the brightest. When asked about what teams should know about him if they were considering drafting him, he simply stated "Go watch the Ohio State tape." Saying a 21-year-old college kid is basically a lock to reach his NFL potential is a bold move, but based on Graham's track record and work ethic it seems like a viable risk.

Jerred Johnson
