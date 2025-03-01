Rich Eisen calls Mason Graham "...a hero to many of us."
When asked about standout Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Michigan alum and sports talk legend Rich Eisen made his admiration clear. Graham, a key player during one of the greatest eras in Michigan football history, helped secure Big Ten Championships and a National Championship. Even more impressive, he never tasted defeat against Ohio State, maintaining a perfect record against the Wolverines' most bitter rivals. Eisen’s praise highlights the impact Graham had on Michigan's success and his role in cementing the program’s legacy during his time in Ann Arbor.
"He's a hero. He's a hero to many of us."- Rich Eisen
Mason Graham is projected to be a top five NFL Draft pick by most experts, with some mock drafts placing him as high as the number two spot. Regardless of where he lands, it’s clear that Graham is a can't-miss prospect, with the potential to become an unblockable force at the next level. Many analysts predict that he will be a cornerstone player for a rebuilding franchise and could anchor an NFL defense for the next 10 to 12 years.
At Michigan, Graham earned a reputation as a relentless force who dominated offensive lines and wreaked havoc in the backfield. His legacy in Ann Arbor is secure as one of the most feared defensive players in recent memory. Like Michigan legends such as Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard, and Tom Brady, Graham’s legacy will only grow as he finds continued success in the NFL.
For fans who never got the chance to see him live at The Big House, Mason Graham will remain a hero — a symbol of Michigan’s dominant defensive prowess and a testament to the legacy of the program.
