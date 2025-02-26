Michigan's Mason Graham references dominance over Ohio State at NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, with players spending the day meeting with teams and the media. One of the Wolverines taking part in today's events is Mason Graham, a guy who's projected to go very early in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While his production at Michigan was solid, it's his game film that really has scouts excited about the potential of adding such a dominant and disruptive force.
Meeting with the media on Wednesday, Graham was asked which specific plays from last year he'd want to show to NFL teams. His response certainly brought joy to the maize and blue faithful.
"I mean, I feel like just rolling that Ohio State film," Graham said. "That's all you need to see, really."
Although his response was hilarious, Graham has a point. Against the Buckeyes back on Nov. 30, he finished with a team-high 5 solo tackles and 7 tackles overall. For some odd reason, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day thought it was a good idea to try and run the ball directly into the teeth of the Michigan defense, and Graham routinely made him pay for it. The end result was a 13-10 victory for the Wolverines, defeating the Buckeyes as a 21-point underdog for the fourth consecutive time.
The odds are pretty high that Graham is going to carve out a long and successful career in the NFL. But you can tell that he will always be a Michigan man at heart, and his success against Ohio State is something he'll gladly mention at every opportunity.
Here's a closer look at his impressive career at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
At Michigan
• Two-time All-American (unanimous first team, 2024; second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Nagurski Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line
