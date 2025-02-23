Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan football already flipped one Clemson commitment and the Wolverines are reportedly trying to do it once again. In the 2025 cycle, Michigan flipped four-star cornerback Jordan Young just days before Early Signing Day.
One cycle later, Michigan is working on four-star cornerback Shavar Young. On3's EJ Holland and Ethan McDowell were watching Young and several other Michigan targets at the Seven's event which is a 7-on-7 event. Young shared with McDowell that LaMar Morgan is pushing to get him on campus soon.
RELATED: Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
The Knoxville (TN) Webb School of Knoxville product is rated as a four-star recruit and the 246th-best player in the '26 cycle, per the Composite. 247Sports has Young listed as an athlete as the 5-11 player can play either offense or defense -- Young is projected to play defense in college.
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is also reportedly taking a role in trying to get Young on campus. Between Morgan and Martindale, the Wolverines are remaining vigilant in getting the Tigers' commit to come to Ann Arbor. If Michigan can get him on campus, the Wolverines could be a serious team to watch in his recruitment.
Michigan currently has one defensive back committed in the '26 class and that is four-star Brody Jennings.
