Cleveland Browns are projected to take a Michigan football star in the 2025 NFL Draft
Following three seasons in Ann Arbor, defensive tackle Mason Graham is being talked about as one of the most desired draft selections in April's 2025 NFL Draft. The California native was a two-time All-American in his time with the Wolverines, in both 2023 and 2024.
With plenty of NFL teams in need of someone to anchor their defensive line, Graham is viewed as a potential top-five pick. In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, the junior lineman is projected to go to the Cleveland Browns with the second-overall pick.
"The Browns don’t appear likely to entertain trades for Myles Garrett. While Cleveland could certainly consider Miami QB Cam Ward here, the better selection would be to draft a dominant interior defensive lineman and immediately give Garrett help by making teams think twice about double-teaming him. They can address QB later in the draft."
While the Browns are currently stuck with Deshaun Watson's contract, Cleveland could look to draft a quarterback. However, this quarterback class doesn't appear to be a slamdunk hit, so the Browns could go with one of the safer picks in the draft. Graham has been as consistent as they come since his freshman year in Ann Arbor. Once he got his shot in 2023, Graham made the most of it and was tabbed as one of the top defensive players in his sophomore year.
Here's Lance Zierlein's scouting report on Graham via NFL.com:
Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front.
