Michigan-Minnesota Won't Get Dave Portnoy on FOX Pre-Game Show — Blames Ohio State

Mega Michigan fan and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has been part of FOX Sports' coverage since 2025. Wake Up Barstool is featured on FS1 and Portnoy has been a regular guest on Big Noon Kickoff, the pregame show leading up to FOX's Noon game.

But according to The Athletic, Big Noon Kickoff has cut ties with Portnoy. The move came one day ahead of Michigan heading to Minnesota to take on the Gophers. However, Barstool has traveled alongside Big Noon Kickoff for its own pregame show, and as of now, Portnoy plans to continue that tradition.

Portnoy blames Ohio State

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According to Portnoy, it's Ryan Day and Ohio State that have claimed one too many times, which is why he's off of Big Noon Kickoff.

"Ohio State and Ryan Day b***** and moaned to the Big 10 and threatened Fox till they had no choice. Juice wasn't worth the squeeze and frankly I don't blame them. Huge dollars at stake and you have Cryin Ryan throwing temper tantrums amd making threats every few days on something I said. I always knew Ryan Day was soft but holy s*** even I didn't realize he was this soft," Portnoy wrote on X.

The outspoken Michigan fan has called out Ohio State several times, especially since Michigan went into Columbus in 2024 and beat Ohio State when the Buckeyes were nearly a three-touchdown favorite. Since then, Portnoy has claimed Ohio State banned him from Ohio Stadium and he wasn't allowed to attend the Texas-Ohio State showdown in 2025.

Then last weekend, Portnoy said Barstool wasn't allowed at Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes' game against Illinois, where Big Noon Kickoff was.

The Athletic reached out to Ohio State for comments, but a spokesperson referred to FOX Sports for comment, which they declined.

Portnoy's ties to Michigan

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Dave Portnoy attended Michigan and graduated from the university in 1999. He wears maize and blue and supports the athletic programs as one of Michigan's high-profiled boosters.

He was a big part of Michigan going out and landing Bryce Underwood. He openly told Michigan, back in 2024, when the Wolverines had quarterback struggles, that he would pledge $3 million to go find Michigan a capable quarterback.

Michigan fans will still be able to see Portnoy on Wake Up Barstool during the week, as that show has not been cut and there are no plans to.

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