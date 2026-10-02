National Experts Split in Game Between Michigan Football vs. Minnesota — But Should They?

After a game-ending Iowa touchdown that gave Michigan its first loss of the season, the Wolverines must bounce back and they will look to do so this weekend. For the first time this season, Michigan hits the road and travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers.

Michigan has dominated this series and the Wolverines have won the last five meetings against Minnesota. But that doesn't mean the Gophers are going to lay down, and P.J. Fleck's team believes they have what it takes to upset the Wolverines.

And so do some national analysts. We have predictions from three different sites, and then we determine if there is major concern for Michigan this weekend.

Fox Sports

The four-man crew at Fox Sports is leaning toward Minnesota. There were three members who took the Gophers, with one analyst taking Michigan.

RJ Young - Minnesota

Laken Litman - Minnesota

Michael Cohen - Minnesota



"Even though Michigan has a 3-1 overall record, it feels like there is an undercurrent of dysfunction for the Wolverines. Expect the Gophers to score a second consecutive upset. "

Ben Portnoy - Michigan

CBS Sports

Both Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer believe Michigan will go into Minnesota and get the job done.

Chris Hummer: Michigan 27-20

"The value in this game is with Minnesota. The Gophers are 3-1 with a quality road win over Washington. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have played four games this season, and three of them have been decided by seven points or fewer. But … I think Michigan has found something with Bryce Underwood. He's played much better the last two weeks -- a 68% completion rate, a four-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio -- and Michigan is by far the best defense the Gophers have seen this season. The Wolverines respond on the road."

Brad Crawford: Michigan 27-20

On3's J.D. PicKell

The former Cornell and Baylor wide receiver has Michigan rowing the boat in Minnesota.

"I think Michigan off a loss and that offense trending upward a little bit dangerous. I like it going to Minnesota. I love row the boat. Fun expression. Michigan will be rowing the boat, winning and covering out there in Minnesota."

Michigan ultimately controls whether it wins the game or loses

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Michigan enters Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, there is little doubt that the Wolverines are the more talented team. But that was the same deal this past weekend when Iowa came to town. The Wolverines dominated Iowa in every facet, except the one that mattered — the final score.

Bryce Underwood has only been better since Week 1. He was four yards shy of tying his career high in passing yards and that was against the top-ranked defense in the country. The Wolverines easily could've won that game by three scores, but Michigan chose to play with its food.

This weekend, it starts and ends with which Michigan team shows up. Are the Wolverines going to be more disciplined or will red zone woes and penalties rear their ugly head. If that's the case, Minnesota will hang in the game, and could make the Wolverines pay.

But if Michigan plays a clean game, takes what Minnesota gives it, and flies around on defense, the Wolverines' talent should shine through.

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