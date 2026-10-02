4 Michigan Players I'd Love to See Wolverines Utilize vs. Minnesota

For the first time this season, Michigan hits the road and will travel to Minnesota to take on the Gophers. Not only are the Wolverines playing to rebound after their heartbreaking loss to Iowa, but Michigan is also playing to keep the Little Brown Jug, something it has won in the last five meetings.

The Wolverines could look to get a few more players involved this weekend and here are four players I think Michigan should utilize against Minnesota.

Edge Tariq Boney

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Both John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols are listed as questionable on Michigan's availability report, which is concerning. Nichols was also listed as questionable last week, but not only did he play against Iowa, he was a featured part of the Wolverines' defense.

It would be shocking not to see Nichols on the field, but Daley could be another story. He suffered an apparent lower-body injury against Iowa on the second-to-last play of the game. If he can't go, or isn't at 100%, it would be nice to see Tariq Boney get more snaps.

Carter Meadows was the five-star edge rusher, but Boney has played like one. Boney has two sacks and has played in just 27 snaps in four games. According to Pro Football Focus, he has the top-rated defensive grade on the Wolverines with a 90.3 grade. Boney is also the top-ranked defensive lineman with an 89.9 pass-rushing grade.

Whether Daley plays or not, Michigan needs to find more snaps for Boney. It appears he has well passed Cameron Brandt on the depth chart and he could be the No. 3 or No. 4 edge alongside Nate Marshall.

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

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Michigan's linebackers have played way better than expected and the Wolverines' top three have been stellar. Troy Bowles is among the best linebackers in the Big Ten, and both Nathaniel Staehling and Chase Taylor have played their roles well.

Veteran Aisea Moa has drawn a lot of playing time, and he's started for Michigan. But looking at the advanced stats, it's Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng who has played well when given a chance and needs to see more snaps going forward.

The second-year linebacker has 47 snaps in four games, along with five tackles. Owusu-Boateng has the second-best defensive grade among the Michigan linebackers, with a 76.2. He is the third-best tackler on the entire team with an 81.9 tackling grade, and his 79.4 run defense grade is No. 5 on the team.

Owusu-Boateng might have a higher ceiling than any linebacker on the team, and his play has certainly earned him some more snaps.

WR Jaime Ffrench

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Andrew Marsh has 22 catches and JJ Buchanan has 20, then you have go way down the list to find the Wolverines' next wide reciever, and that's Salesi Moa with two catches. There have only been four total wide receivers who have caught a pass for Michigan this season.

Both Moa and Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench were the two battling for the WR3 spot this offseason, or so we had thought, but it was Channing Goodwin who earned the nod. Moa has appeared to have replaced Goodwin, and there is a clear need for more wideouts to produce.

Ffrench was a top-40 prospect when he committed to Texas and he has some top-end speed to display. Coach Micah Simon said Ffrench is practicing better and could have a role moving forward. It seems shocking that Ffrench has just 10 snaps in two games this season.

TE Mason Bonner

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Three tight ends have caught a pass this season and it's Jalen Hoffman who leads the Wolverines in that category with three receptions for 25 yards. Hogan Hansen returned to the lineup last weekend and he has two receptions for 13 yards this season.

Zack Marshall, who started most of the back end of the season in 2025, has yet to record a reception, and the tight end position has been a disappointment as a whole. Hansen might be the Wolverines' best pass catcher at the moment, but you can't teach size and that's what Mason Bonner has to offer.

At 6'7", Bonner could turn into the JJ Buchanan mold at Utah. Buchanan went to Utah as a tight end, but quickly transitioned into a member of the Utes' wide receiver corps. Bonner is only listed at 229 pounds and while he needs to fill out, throwing him out there on some third downs would make sense.

I want to see Michigan utilize its wide receivers more, but if the Wolverines are set on having one or two tight ends on the field, seeing Bonner makes some sense as well.

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