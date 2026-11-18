The Michigan Wolverines have begun a new era. Late Tuesday night, news surfaced that the program had lured Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts to succeed departing Michigan AD Ward Manuel. Alberts will oversee a football program that, based on recent on-field results, appears headed for its fourth full-time head coach since 2023.

And speaking of those on-field results, few Wolverines covered themselves in glory during Saturday's 31-7 loss to the Oregon Ducks. The in-season firing of OC Jason Beck didn't provide a spark to the offense, nor did the deployment of quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood in Eugene. The lack of offensive production didn't do any favors to the defense either, which gave up 14 points before the end of the first quarter.

Still, with any contest involving Michigan, NFL teams undoubtedly had multiple sets of eyes monitoring the individual performances.

Jordan Marshall (RB) - Stock Down

Junior running back Jordan Marshall has seen his draft stock slide throughout the 2026 season. As a result, he has ceded significant ground in the backfield rotation to freshman Savion Hiter and senior Bryson Kuzdzal, each of whom out-snapped Marshall against Oregon.

While Marshall's numbers on Saturday don't look bad -- five rushes for 23 yards, good for an average of 4.6 yards per carry -- many of the worrying trends from this season surfaced again. Early in the fourth quarter, Marshall bounced a run to the edge where he found no defender positioned between him and the end zone. Had he continued on that path, he would have punched in the Wolverines' first touchdown since the first half.

Instead, Marshall cut inside, allowing defensive backs Brandon Finney Jr. and Koi Perich to take him down at the 4-yard line.

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Jordan Marshall had 6 here 😬 pic.twitter.com/erFNy9l8ht — Austin 🦆 (@deviousduck_) November 14, 2026

That effectively marked the end of Michigan's drive. Carr gained a yard on the next play and threw an incompletion on fourth down to give Oregon the ball.

Smith Snowden (CB) - Stock Down

While Smith Snowden doesn't have the physical tools of some of his teammates in the Michigan secondary, he has largely performed admirably as one of the defense's two starting boundary corners. The Utah transfer had only given up two touchdowns in coverage entering Week 11, just one more than fellow starting cornerback Jyaire Hill.

After Saturday's matchup with the Ducks, Snowden's touchdown total doubled. One of those breakdowns looked particularly damning, with the senior corner allowing wideout Dakorien Moore to slip behind him for a 59-yard score.

RAIOLA TO MOORE FOR A 59-YARD SCORE!@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/Mj6Mb1NL0T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2026

All defensive backs will give up receptions, and some will inevitably go for touchdowns. But Snowden had never previously allowed two scores in the same game, a notable development for a prospect without the elite physical traits that the NFL typically prizes.

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