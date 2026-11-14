What Interim OC Jim Harding Changed About Michigan Offense in First Half vs. Oregon
In this story:
One of the myriad subplots of the Michigan Wolverines' matchup with the Oregon Ducks centered on Jim Harding, the team's newly elevated interim offensive coordinator. Harding, who followed head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan this past offseason to become Michigan's assistant head coach and O-line coach, took over the offensive play-calling this week after another dreadful outing led to the dismissal of OC Jason Beck.
While Harding has worked for Whittingham for over a decade, he seemed like an odd choice to take over the offense. He has never previously worked as a full-time offensive coordinator, holding only a co-OC role for a single season with the Wyoming Cowboys. Harding did not call the plays that year, as Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen handled those responsibilities himself.
So, with no meaningful OC experience and no established preferences or tendencies, how did the Michigan offense look in the first half of Harding's debut as an offensive play-caller?
Drive-based QB rotation
Before kickoff, Whittingham revealed what the offense had planned under center. As expected, Tommy Carr would start the game, with Harding and the coaching staff mixing in snaps for Bryce Underwood as well.
"Tommy Carr will take the first snap," Whittingham said. "You will see Bryce at some point in the game."
The Wolverines have rotated quarterbacks since Carr took over for Underwood midway through an Oct. 17 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan took a somewhat different approach with the two signal-callers against Oregon, however. Instead of inserting Underwood for short-yardage situations as the team had done in the past, he came in for the third offensive drive and remained at quarterback for the rest of the first half.
The move came after Carr opened the game 1-of-5 for 8 yards. Underwood didn't fare much better -- he went 2-of-6 for 26 yards and nearly threw an interception -- though perhaps his ability to threaten defenses as a runner froze up the defense just enough to help spring Savion Hiter for a 70-yard touchdown.
Limiting both quarterbacks as passers
With neither Carr nor Underwood throwing the ball well this season, Harding didn't dial up many passes for either one of them. Michigan ran the ball multiple times before Carr's first attempt, and Underwood went through multiple series before attempting his first pass.
The approach won't inspire a lot of confidence in the Wolverines' aerial attack, though Carr and Underwood haven't given Harding and the coaching staff much reason to trust them. At halftime, the two combined 11 pass attempts for 34 yards -- an average of 3.1 yards per throw -- and a turnover-worthy play that the Ducks didn't manage to convert into a pick.
Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage
Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.Follow by_JBH