Michigan OC Kirk Campbell named as a top-20 assistant coach
When Sherrone Moore took the Michigan head coaching job, he was tasked with adding a new offensive coordinator -- along with adding an entirely new defensive staff. Moore went in-house to find the next OC and promoted quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell.
Campbell enters his third season with Michigan. He came to the Wolverines in 2022 as an analyst before getting promoted to QB coach in 2023, before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2024. Campbell has offensive coordinator experience. He was the OC over at Old Dominion for two seasons before heading to Ann Arbor.
With the intrigue surrounding the Wolverines' offense in 2024, The Athletic named Campbell as one of the most interesting assistant coaches entering Week 1.
All he has to do is replace the Wolverines’ entire starting O-line, a first-round QB and a star running back plus two starting receivers. On top of that UM has to face three of the nation’s top four teams in Texas, Oregon and Ohio State.- Bruce Feldman (The Athletic)
Campbell, who was elevated from analyst to QB coach last year in part because Jim Harbaugh loved the feedback he got from the Wolverines quarterbacks themselves about Campbell, has a big opportunity in front of him as he breaks in a lot of new guys.
The first decision Campbell and Co. have to make is finding that starting quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy. It sounds like both Davis Warren and Alex Orji will get an opportunity on Saturday night against Fresno State. Campbell will get a chance to call the shots on offense to try and help whoever starts succeeds.
Campbell will likely keep the Michigan mantra alive by giving the rock to Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings early and often. The Wolverines have made a living running the football and it's probably not going to change in 2024 even after adding a new offensive coordinator.
